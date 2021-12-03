ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FHSU men's soccer knocks off No. 2 seed, on to quarterfinals

INDIANAPOLIS - Fort Hays State advanced to the national quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament with a 3-2 comeback victory over Lake Erie in extra time on Thursday in the Round of 16. The No. 6 seeded Tigers trailed 2-0 to the No. 2 seeded Storm before putting together a...

