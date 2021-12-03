FHSU men's soccer knocks off No. 2 seed, on to quarterfinals

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (16-5, 7-5 ACC) rolled through their NCAA Tournament first round matchup, crushing the Harvard Crimson (12-3-1, 5-2) at Spry in what was a very impressive performance. It was the final home game the Deacs will play this season, as they’ll hit the road in search of a national title, with the first stop being Ann Arbor, Michigan to face off with the University of Michigan Wolverines (16-3-3, 9-2-2 Big Ten). They are the second seeded team in this quadrant of the bracket, and currently are one of the hottest teams in the nation. It should be an incredible contest with the way that both teams are playing, but before we look ahead to today’s huge matchup, let’s take a look back at Wake’s domination in the first round.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO