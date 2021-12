Here’s an analogy for you. Angela Bassett is to “9-1-1” as Mariska Hargitay is to “Law & Order: SVU.” This is to say, both ladies play a mega role in making the magic happen with each of their respective shows. Not only does she kill it in her Athena Grant character every week, but Angela Bassett also lends her hand to the show as an Executive Producer. She and the rest of the cast/crew have spoken openly about the great lengths they go to in order to make sure they portray the world of first responders and police officers as accurately as possible. At the end of the day, she’s put in the research and it shows.

TV SERIES ・ 5 HOURS AGO