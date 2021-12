The 70-year-old Monterey Cypress trees in front of the Crescent City Public Library have bacterial and fungal infections and will be cut down soon. In September, an arborist was hired to evaluate the trees after city officials and a company that was fixing cracks in the pavement noticed the trees were shedding branches at an elevated rate. The evaluation revealed that not only were the tree trunks infected, but the crowns of the trees were unbalanced due to large cavities and nesting holes - conditions that have put the trees at “imminent” risk of falling and hitting cars and buildings below.

CRESCENT CITY, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO