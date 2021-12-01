Tom Morello Drops Another Single From New Album

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello, Kenny G, a Moody Blue and some cool box sets get December going for new music releases (all subject to change):. After the “Fire,” Tom Morello delivers a “Flood.” The Rage Against the Machine guitarist issues “The Atlas Underground Flood” (Mom + Pop Music), a followup to October’s “The Atlas Underground Fire” and another collection of all-star collaborations, this time with Ben Harper, Rodrigo y Gabriela, Nathaniel Rateliff, My Morning Jacket’s Jim Jones, Rush’s Alex Lifeson, Metallica’s Kirk Hammett and more. It may be all “wet,” but rest assured it burns like its predecessor.
