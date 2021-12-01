Tom Morello Drops Another Single From New Album

Dutch duo Tinlicker just unveiled their latest single, “You Take My Hand” with Jamie Irrepressible, and dropped the details for In Another Lifetime. Few artists have captivated the hearts and minds of listeners around the world quite as Tinlicker has over the years. Whether they’re leaving their fans impressed with stunning originals and remixes or taking the stage at some of the scene’s biggest festivals and intimate, curated events, it’s impossible to ignore the success they’ve had. Now, as Tinlicker continues to rise from the ashes of the pandemic, this duo is making an even greater mark on the dance music community with releases including Lost Gravity and Hypnotised / I Can Feel.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO