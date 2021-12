Like many actors in Hollywood, Whoopi chose a stage name to help herself stand out. Born Caryn Elaine Johnson on November 13, 1955, it was actually her bathroom habits that blessed her with her now-famous moniker. She said: "When you're performing on stage, you never really have time to go into the bathroom and close the door. So if you get a little gassy, you've got to let it go. "So people used to say to me, 'You're like a whoopee cushion.' And that's where the name came from."

