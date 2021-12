This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Air fryers and I have a long and sometimes bumpy history. I love the idea of a kitchen appliance that circulates hot air to cook food nice and crisp without all the oil you need for deep frying -- and in a matter of minutes. But I had one problem. While most of the countertop appliances work the same, every air fryer I bought somehow managed to let me down -- except for one: the Ninja Foodi 8-quart 4-in-1 Dual Zone Air Fryer. And it's worth every penny.

