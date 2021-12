DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) announced today that it will file an application for delisting its ADSs from the New York Stock Exchange. China-based ride-sharing platform company DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) announced that its board of directors has authorized and supports the company to undertake the necessary procedures and file the relevant applications for the delisting of the company’s ADSs from the New York Stock Exchange. DiDi will ensure that the ADSs will be convertible into freely tradable shares of the company on another internationally recognized stock exchange at the election of ADS holders.

BUSINESS ・ 17 HOURS AGO