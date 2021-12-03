ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
France’s Macron nears UAE Rafale fighter jet deal

Thomson Reuters
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDUBAI (Reuters) – France will sign several major deals with the United Arab Emirates on Friday, with two sources saying Paris could finally seal a multi-billion dollar Rafale warplane sale, as it looks to deepen economic and political ties with Abu Dhabi. French President Emmanuel Macron begins a two-day...

thedrive

The UAE Just Became The Biggest Export Customer For Dassault’s Rafale Fighter

Selection of the French-made fighter comes as U.S. plans to sell the F-35 to the Emiratis remain stalled. French aerospace company Dassault Aviation has won a mammoth order from the United Arab Emirates for 80 Rafale multirole fighter jets. The deal was a long time in the making, with Emirati's interest in the Rafale dating back to at least 2009. France will now toast its success, while a potential order for up to 50 F-35 stealth fighters, transfer of which was proposed under the previous Trump administration, remains in limbo.
Times Daily

France signs weapons mega-deal with UAE as Macron tours Gulf

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — France announced multibillion-euro deals Friday to sell fighter planes and combat helicopters to the United Arab Emirates, aiming to boost military cooperation with its top ally in the Persian Gulf amid their shared concerns about Iran. Support local journalism reporting on your community. *...
101.9 KELO-FM

France’s Macron hopes for progress on Lebanon during Saudi talks

DUBAI (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday he hoped talks he would hold in Saudi Arabia later in the day would help alleviate tension between Gulf states and Lebanon. Lebanon’s Information Minister George Kordahi resigned on Friday to help end a diplomatic spat with Saudi Arabia over...
Anwar Gargash
Emmanuel Macron
France says UAE arms deal secures supply chain, jobs

PARIS (Reuters) – A 17-billion-euro ($19.23 billion) French arms deal with the United Arab Emirates will secure the industrial supply chain for France’s Rafale warplane for the next decade and directly support 7,000 domestic jobs, a French defence ministry official said. The deal, sealed on Friday, includes the largest ever...
abc17news.com

Macron visits Gulf seeking arms deal, stronger regional role

NICE, France (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is visiting the energy-rich Persian Gulf, hoping to seal a major arms sale after the fall’s Australian submarine deal debacle and to strengthen France’s regional role. The two-day visit starting Friday to the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Saudi Arabia comes a month before France assumes the rotating European Union presidency. Returning from the Gulf with a contract to sell French fighter jets to the Emiratis, after almost a decade of talks, would boost France’s defense industry ahead of next year’s presidential election, where Macron is expected to seek a second term. And the red carpet treatment Macron can expect from Gulf political heavyweights would present France as the EU powerhouse in the region.
Reuters

Lebanon's information minister quits to ease Saudi dispute

BEIRUT, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Lebanon's information minister resigned on Friday saying he was putting the nation before his personal interest as he sought to end a diplomatic spat with Saudi Arabia sparked by his comments. George Kordahi said he had quit before the French president visited Riyadh in the...
Washington Examiner

Britain and France must give Iran a deadline

Negotiations toward restoring the 2015 Iran nuclear accord are going nowhere fast. If that's going to change, British and French diplomats will have to give Iran a deadline to get serious about compromising or face a massively escalated sanctions regime. The current strategy borders on a farce. European diplomats left...
France has evacuated over 300 people from Afghanistan – for min

PARIS (Reuters) – France has carried out an evacuation mission in Afghanistan, taking 258 Afghans as well as 11 French and some 60 Dutch nationals and an unspecified number of people linked to them out of the country, the French foreign ministry said on Friday. The operation was organised with...
Russia’s COVID toll hits 578,000 after deadliest month

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s COVID-19 death toll has reached at least 578,020, the third worst in the world, according to Reuters calculations based on official statistics for October, the country’s deadliest month so far. Russia ranks behind the United States and Brazil with around 787,000 and 615,000 deaths respectively, according...
AFP

France's Macron defends Saudi visit after Khashoggi murder

French President Emmanuel Macron insisted he hadn't forgotten the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi on Friday as he defended his decision to visit Saudi Arabia during his Gulf tour. Macron will fly to the Saudi Red Sea city of Jeddah on Saturday after an overnight stay in Qatar, another resource-rich Gulf country where France will defend their World Cup football title next year.
AFP

Iran nuclear talks set for pause amid European 'concern'

Negotiations in Vienna aimed at reviving the Iran nuclear deal are to be suspended Friday, Iranian media said, as European diplomats expressed "disappointment and concern" at the latest proposals from Iran. The semi-official ISNA news agency said the talks would "most likely" resume on Monday but French President Emmanuel Macron warned there could be a longer break in the talks, which resumed only on November 29 after a five-month break. Iran said it has submitted two draft proposals for the nuclear agreement, which has been in tatters since the US withdrew in 2018. "After the handing over of the text of the Iranian proposal to the P4+1 group (Britain, China, France and Russia plus Germany) and the European Union, a meeting of the joint committee of the nuclear deal will be held on Friday," said Iran's official news agency IRNA.
The Independent

Iran nuclear talks pause, will reconvene in Vienna next week

Diplomats negotiating in Vienna to revive Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers have paused after five days of talks to consult with their governments and will reconvene next week, officials said Friday.The European Union official chairing the meeting said there had been some progress, but further “convergence” was necessary.“We have identified the challenges ahead. Now it is time to consult with capitals,” EU diplomat Enrique Mora told reporters. “We will be resuming here in Vienna next week.”“We have substantial challenges ahead, time is not unlimited, there is an obvious sense of urgency,” he added. “But above all we...
Japan PM Kishida likely to cancel U.S. visit due to Omicron – NHK

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is likely to cancel a planned trip to the United States for talks with President Joe Biden this month due to the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, public broadcaster NHK said on Saturday. Kishida and Biden met in Glasgow last...
Washington Examiner

On NATO expansion, Russia goes for the jugular

Russia is demanding that the United States agree to "legal guarantees" not to expand NATO and not to deploy intermediate-range ballistic missiles in Europe. Absent that, Vladimir Putin implies that war may follow. Putin is now demanding "agreements that exclude any further NATO moves to the east and the deployment...
Reuters

In Khashoggi's shadow, Macron set for Saudi talks with crown prince

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Dec 4 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Saudi Arabia on Saturday for face-to-face talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, becoming the first major western leader to step on the kingdom's soil since journalist Jamal Khashoggi's 2018 murder. Macron considers Saudi Arabia vital to...
The Guardian

It is impossible to work seriously with Boris Johnson’s government

Britain and France have a long and intertwined history, encompassing great friendship and solidarity as well as war and rivalry. This was evident most recently following terrorist attacks in our respective countries. It’s a relationship that can still be characterised as “sweet enemies”, as Philip Sidney put it in a sonnet in 1591.
wearebreakingnews.com

France And India Agree To Promote Indo-Pacific Relations

ROME (AP) – French President Emmanuel Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed to promote relations in the Indo-Pacific region during a meeting on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit. The French presidency indicated that France and India will begin a “strategic dialogue” next week in Paris...
Reuters

NATO on guard against Chinese, Russian missiles that can hit allies

LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that the Western alliance was working closely to protect allies against new Chinese and Russian missiles that can reach Europe and North America. "Russia, but also China, now invest heavily in nuclear-capable systems that can reach all NATO...
