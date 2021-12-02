ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alec Baldwin insists he 'didn't pull the trigger' in Rust shooting tragedy

dbrnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn his first sit-down interview about the incident for...

dbrnews.com

enstarz.com

Alec Baldwin Lying? Voice Stress Analyst Points Out Actor's False Claims In 'Rust' Shooting Statement

Did Alec Baldwin lie in his statement about the "Rust" shooting incident and cover up the critical information related to the tragic death of Halyna Hutchins?. Since the "Rust" shooting incident happened, Baldwin became one of the sufferers tagged as potentially responsible for the tragic event. To somewhat control the buzzes, he spoke up for the first time in front of the photographers in Vermont, saying he could not detail the probe's progress.
Indy100

A body language expert analysed Alec Baldwin in interview - and gave verdict on whether he looked honest

A body language expert analyzed Alec Baldwin’s behavior in his exclusive interview with ABC News, to give her verdict on whether the actor was telling the truth about the fatal shooting on set of Western film Rust.Patti Wood watched the high-profile interview and told The Sun that Baldwin was being truthful when he told ABC News correspondent George Stephanopoulos that he did not pull the trigger.Baldwin told Stephanopoulos that he would “never point a gun at anyone and then pull the trigger, never.”Wood said: “When he says the trigger wasn’t pulled, it’s explosive, meaning that he’s striking down the...
New York Post

George Clooney calls Alec Baldwin’s deadly ‘Rust’ shooting ‘insane’

George Clooney has ripped Alec Baldwin’s deadly shooting of the “Rust” cinematographer as “infuriating” and “insane” — insisting the star and his crew appeared to ignore decades-old safety rules used on every other set. The veteran Hollywood star told Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast that the death of 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna...
People

Alec Baldwin Recalls Meeting Halyna Hutchins' Son: 'This Little Boy Doesn't Have a Mother Anymore'

Alec Baldwin is sharing how his meeting with Halyna Hutchins' family went following her death on the set of Rust in New Mexico. On Thursday night, Baldwin spoke to ABC News' George Stephanopoulos for his emotional first sit-down interview since the Oct. 21 incident that killed the cinematographer and injured director Joel Souza. Baldwin recalled calling his wife Hilaria after finding out Hutchins was dead, and then what it was like meeting with Hutchins' husband Matthew and their son Andros, who is 9.
People

Alec Baldwin Says He Doesn't Feel Guilt Since Accidental Rust Shooting, But Is 'Struggling Physically'

Alec Baldwin is getting candid about his mental and physical health following the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on set of his movie Rust just over a month ago. On Oct. 21 in New Mexico, Baldwin held the gun that discharged and fatally wounded the cinematographer. Baldwin explained, though, that he never pulled the trigger — he just cocked it and "let go of the hammer" when it fired, he said during his emotional first interview since that day, speaking with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos.
Popculture

'Rust' Ammo Supplier Denies Alec Baldwin Claim on Live Rounds From Set

The Rust ammo supplier has responded to Alec Baldwin's claims that someone put a gun with live rounds on the set, denying that it was the fault of the supplier. Recently, a clip from Baldwin's in-depth interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos began making the rounds after the actor denied having pulled the trigger that resulted in the death of the film's cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and left another person injured.
Fox News

Alec Baldwin 'Rust' shooting interview: Five most shocking revelations

Alec Baldwin made many shocking revelations when he spoke out about the "Rust" shooting incident in his first sit-down interview which aired Thursday night. The fatal Oct. 21 incident on the Western movie set left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead and director Joel Souza injured. While speaking with George Stephanopoulos, Baldwin...
