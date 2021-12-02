Alec Baldwin insists he 'didn't pull the trigger' in Rust shooting tragedy

A body language expert analyzed Alec Baldwin’s behavior in his exclusive interview with ABC News, to give her verdict on whether the actor was telling the truth about the fatal shooting on set of Western film Rust.Patti Wood watched the high-profile interview and told The Sun that Baldwin was being truthful when he told ABC News correspondent George Stephanopoulos that he did not pull the trigger.Baldwin told Stephanopoulos that he would “never point a gun at anyone and then pull the trigger, never.”Wood said: “When he says the trigger wasn’t pulled, it’s explosive, meaning that he’s striking down the...
