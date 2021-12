New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau has never been known as an offensive whiz, and that may be proving true again this season. Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports this weekend that a couple of top Knicks players have privately expressed frustrations about how the team’s offense has played out this year. Begley adds that the offensive performance of the Knicks’ starting lineup has been particularly underwhelming.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO