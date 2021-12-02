Meals on Wheels menu for week of Dec. 6 to Dec. 10

You can take your tailgate to the house with these baked dishes that help simplify homegating so you can focus on the big screen. From a salsa-based dip and chicken wings to kick off the party to sweet brownies for celebrating victory, each of these recipes call for less than an hour in the kitchen. Clock management is key to tackling a tailgate spread, making these delicious dishes the perfect play calls on game day.

RECIPES ・ 7 DAYS AGO