Meals on Wheels menu for week of Dec. 6 to Dec. 10

Comfort food doesn't have to mean simmering a pot on the stove for hours. Sometimes a warm, hearty bowl of soup is only 30 minutes and 10 ingredients away. Here, a mixture of sliced cabbage and onion, and chopped potatoes and carrots simmer in vegetable broth for a healthy, satisfying meal. Stirring in vinegar at the end of cooking adds brightness, and a dollop of sour cream adds richness. Serve it with fresh, crusty bread for dunking.
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook pasta to al dente, drain well and return pasta to original pot. Toss hot pasta with butter. In a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil over medium heat. Add onion and cook until it begins to soften, about 3 minutes. Add garlic and cook another 30 seconds. Add ground beef or sausage. Cook until crumbly and no longer pink. Add 2 teaspoons Italian and 2 teaspoons garlic salt. Drain any grease. Add both jars of spaghetti sauce and 1 cup water to skillet. Simmer 5 to 10 minutes.
Lean on your trusty electric multicooker to achieve your healthy meal plan. With these healthy Instant Pot recipes, you'll be able to enjoy filling meals featuring lean meats, nutritious veggies, and bold spices. Read on for delicious, yet easy healthy Instant Pot recipes that will be perfect for weeknight meals and fancy dinners alike.
In the game of Thanksgiving desserts, everyone’s a winner. Whether you’re a pie-or-bust baker or want to mix things up with a pumpkin cheesecake, News4’s Megan McGrath has the recipe for you. Pumpkin Cheesecake Recipe. 2 sleeves graham crackers, ground. 1 stick butter, melted. 1 1/4 cup sugar, plus 4...
In the past I found that homemade vegetable soup had a bitter taste that I don’t care for. To become satisfied with this healthy food, I experimented with different ingredients, so my vegetable soup would take on a mellow but distinct vegetable flavor. This soup with crackers and some fruit is an economical, comfort food on a winter night, and it’s a good way to eat vegetables that we all need.
(Family Features) Seeking comfort from the cold in the form of a wholesome meal is a perfect way to cap off a day with loved ones. During the winter months when brisk temperatures chill you to the bone, warming up with hearty dishes at the family table can bring everyone together.
Ingredients 1 (13.8 oz) can refrigerated pizza crust 2 cups shredded rotisserie chicken ¼ cup buffalo wing sauce 1/3 cup crumbled blue cheese Directions Heat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Lightly spray cookie sheet with cooking spray. Unroll dough; place on cookie sheet. Starting at center, press out dough into 14×10-inch rectangle. In small bowl, […]
My Dad’s Thanksgiving Stuffing By Certified Executive Chef Mark Shoopman, CEC, CFBE of Lutheran Hillside Village. “Ever since I was a little boy I can remember the sounds and smells of my dad’s holiday kitchen adventures every Thanksgiving morning,” said Chef Mark. “This by far was his best and my all-time favorite!” Ingredients: 1 pound […]
Add these Parmesan mushroom appetizers to your Thanksgiving lineup, and we doubt you’ll have any leftovers of the cheesy, delectable dish. "This juicy Parmesan mushroom recipe is inspired by my Ukrainian heritage, where we always cook delicious fresh food with minimal ingredients," says Olena Osipov, iFOODreal, adding that they only use four ingredients — including salt and pepper — and 10 minutes of prep time.
You can take your tailgate to the house with these baked dishes that help simplify homegating so you can focus on the big screen. From a salsa-based dip and chicken wings to kick off the party to sweet brownies for celebrating victory, each of these recipes call for less than an hour in the kitchen. Clock management is key to tackling a tailgate spread, making these delicious dishes the perfect play calls on game day.
This classic recipe for minestrone soup combines loads of fresh vegetables with beans and pasta in a delicious tomato broth. It’s healthy, hearty, comforting and sure to become a new family favorite! Skip the parmesan to make this recipe vegan. This classic minestrone soup recipe is perfect for a chilly...
If you have leftover turkey this Thanksgiving, try delicious sandwich sliders post-holiday. These Thanksgiving Leftover Sliders from Jessica Randhawa, the head chef, recipe creator, photographer and writer behind The Forked Spoon, are the perfect middle between the two extremes. They only take 10 minutes to prep, but with a generous hit of flavor from Asiago cheese, fresh thyme and more, the sliders will satisfy your taste buds, too.
James River Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday at noon at Center I and 11:30 a.m. at Gardenette and James House, and at noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Streeter Senior Center in Streeter. Meal cost: suggested donation of $4 for those 60 and older; $7.32 for those under...
Everyone agrees a good breakfast is a great start to your day. All the better if you can make it ahead of time and carry it with you in the a.m. Grab-and-go breakfast burritos are a lifesaver on those busy mornings when just getting out the door on time seems like an accomplishment.
- 2 medium carrots (diced, about 1 ½ cups) - 2 celery stalks (diced) - 2 cups cooked turkey breast (shredded or diced) 1. Add the olive oil to a soup pot over medium-high heat. 2. Add the onion, carrots, celery, and mushrooms to the pot. Sauté for 8 to...
Taste the quality of Camellia Brand beans with this classic dish. Rinse and sort beans. Place beans in a large bowl. Add enough water to cover beans by 2 inches. Cover bowl and let stand overnight. Drain beans. In a medium skillet, cook bacon over medium heat until crisp. Using...
Discover some of our favourite ways to include nutritious vegetables into your everyday menu. Or, if you’d like to see our top fruit picks, check out our best healthy fruit recipes. Our top healthy veg recipes. 1. Kale. Golden baked gnocchi, hazelnut pesto and vibrant veg such as butternut squash...
2 boneless beef top loin (strip) steaks, cut 3/4 inch thick (about 8 ounces each) 4-1/2 teaspoons prepared minced garlic, divided 1 cup thinly sliced. 1 cup thinly sliced red onion (half-moon shaped slices. Cut onion in half lengthwise. Place cut side down. Starting at one small end, cut into thin slices.)
Place a wooden spoon alongside a potato – this will stop you from accidentally cutting all the way through. Slice into the potato until you hit the spoon; the finer the slice, the more crispy they will end up, so try to get as many slices into each potato as possible. Repeat with each potato. This step can be done in advance, but store in a bowl of cold water to prevent discolouration if not cooking straight away.
I’m going to make it this evening for supper. Carol got the original recipe from Mary Ellen Wilson, who found it in a Kroger magazine. A well traveled meal perfect for this busy holiday season. PIZZA STUFFED BELL PEPPERS. 1 lb. Italian sausage (I prefer Bob Evans Italian in the...
