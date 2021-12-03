ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Dansby Swanson, Mallory Pugh are now engaged

By Grey Papke
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

A big couple of months for Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson has gotten even bigger. Swanson and U.S. soccer star Mallory Pugh on Thursday announced their engagement. Pugh posted pictures of the proposal on her Instagram, as did Swanson. Pugh was a member of the United States’ FIFA World...

larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

3 Freddie Freeman destinations that would break Braves fans’ hearts

It remains unclear where Freddie Freeman will end up, but one thing is clear: there are no worse places for Braves fans to see him than these 3 teams. Although Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman rejected the Braves’ initial extension offer of five years for $135 million, it doesn’t mean that he rejected the prospect of returning to Atlanta.
MLB
New York Post

Marcell Ozuna was choking wife as cops burst in, police video shows

New police video has emerged of Atlanta Braves star outfielder Marcell Ozuna choking his wife before he was arrested for domestic battery this past May. Ozuna was arrested on May 29 in Sandy Springs, Ga., a suburb of Atlanta, and charged with two counts of domestic battery. Police said that,...
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Carlos Correa agent reveals teams he’s heard from

Mark Berman, of Fox 26 Houston, got an inside scoop on who has reached out to Carlos Correa and his agent. According to Berman, Correa’s agent has heard from the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, and the Atlanta Braves. It would make sense for...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dansby Swanson
Person
Mallory Pugh
CBS 46

Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson announces engagement

ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson has announced that he is engaged to Mallory Pugh. The engagement was announced on Instagram on Thursday. At this time, the post has received 242,395 likes. Swanson is a shortstop for the Atlanta Braves, who recently won their first World Series since the...
MLB
WSAV News 3

Braves tender contract to OF Duvall, re-sign Arcia, Heredia

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have tendered a contract to slugger Adam Duvall, ensuring the National League RBI leader returns to the World Series-winning club for another season. The tendering of Duvall by the Tuesday night deadline was among a flurry of moves for the Braves. They also reached contract agreements with bench players […]
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Soccer#The Atlanta Braves#The Houston Astros
sportstalkatl.com

Opinions on Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson, Freddie Freeman, and the lockout

A bomb was dropped on Braves Country late last night, as it was reported that the Braves are one of several teams interested in All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa. I still think it’s very unlikely that Correa ends up in a Braves uniform, but I’m not totally shocked by this news. Since Alex Anthopoulos took over, the Braves have been linked to several superstars like Bryce Harper and Manny Machado. Ultimately, they weren’t willing to go as far as the Phillies and Padres. However, this year could be different, given Liberty Media just raked in cash from a full season with fans and a World Series run. Correa would have this team competing for championships for the next decade, and I’m honestly perplexed by some fans that are so against this. He’s one of the best players in the game and performs his best when the lights are the brightest in October. I’m sure if he ended up signing with the Braves, those fans would quickly realize just how wrong they were.
BASEBALL
Tv20detroit.com

Former Red Sox player dies of apparent heart attack in Dominican Republic

A former Boston Red Sox player who helped the team win a World Series title in 2007 has died. According to ESPN Deportes and Dominican newspaper Diario Libre, former shortstop Julio Lugo died of an apparent heart attack on Monday. Lugo's sister, Rina Lugo, told the sports outlet that her...
MLB
The Spun

Former Mets Pitcher Reportedly Died In Sleep Last Night

Former Mets pitcher Pedro Feliciano reportedly passed away in his sleep on Sunday night. ESPN’s Eduardo Perez first had the news on his Twitter account on Monday morning. Feliciano was just 45 years old and was reportedly jet skiing on Sunday with his family. Feliciano played nine seasons in the...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NWSL
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Boston

The Red Sox just picked up one of the fastest players in baseball

One of MLB’s fastest players — if not the fastest — is coming to Boston. The Red Sox announced Friday afternoon that they had claimed speedster outfielder Tim Locastro off waivers from the New York Yankees. Locastro, a 29-year-old who has played with Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Yankees,...
MLB
MLB

The latest Anthony Rizzo rumors

MLB.com is keeping track of all the latest news and rumors surrounding first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who is a free agent. Read all about Rizzo here. Oct. 25: Rizzo could be hoping for Bronx return (report) First baseman Anthony Rizzo seemed to enjoy his brief tenure in pinstripes, so much...
MLB
The Spun

Yankees Reportedly Inquiring About Significant Trade

Ever since the New York Yankees’ 2021 season came to a close, the organization made it very clear that it intended on making some big-time offseason moves. When MLB general manager meetings kicked off earlier this month, the Yankees were quickly mentioned as potential trade partners for the Oakland Athletics’ All-Star first baseman Matt Olson.
MLB
FanSided

3 potential destinations for Clayton Kershaw in free agency

After the Los Angeles Dodgers decided not to give Clayton Kershaw a qualifying offer, he’s now an unrestricted free agent. Who could sign Kershaw as a free agent?. With Clayton Kershaw officially entering into free agency, there’s a ton of interest around where the legendary pitcher could land. The Los Angeles Dodgers chose not to give their longtime star a qualifying offer and now Kershaw has the freedom to look around and find a new team if he so chooses.
MLB
NBC Sports

Red Sox fans won't love who Kyle Schwarber spent time with Thursday

The courtship of Kyle Schwarber continues in earnest. Schwarber recently declined his mutual option with the Boston Red Sox to become an unrestricted free agent, and several teams reportedly are interested in the veteran slugger. That includes the Red Sox, who remain "engaged" with Schwarber in contract discussions, per Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom.
MLB
FanSided

Did the Philadelphia Phillies just trade Jean Segura?

Something’s going on with Jean Segura. The Philadelphia Phillies infielder’s Instagram has been scrubbed of any mention of his team, and only one family photo remains. He even removed his profile picture and bio. It’s unclear whether or not Segura ever followed the Phillies’ official account, but he doesn’t now,...
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
60K+
Followers
11K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy