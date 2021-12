The Chargers learned a very valuable lesson with their win over the Steelers on Sunday night: just put the ball in Justin Herbert’s hands and get out of the way. As everyone who follows football knows, Herbert has already become one of the top quarterbacks in the league just 25 games into his career. His physical talent was the reason the Chargers felt comfortable rolling the dice on him with the sixth pick of the 2020 NFL Draft and he has rewarded them by rapidly improving his game to the point where the entire offense can be run through his howitzer for a right arm.

