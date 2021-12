Alex Belongia of Rice Lake has been named as the recipient of the 2021 Jim Leonhard Award, awarded to the state’s top senior defensive back. Belongia is one of the top two-way players in the state, earning First Team All-Conference as a receiver and defensive back, with Offensive Player of the Year honors in the Big Rivers. Belongia was recently named a WFCA Large School All-State selection on both offense and defense.

RICE LAKE, WI ・ 13 DAYS AGO