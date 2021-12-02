MSU football listed as finalist for 2023 3-star OL Dylan Senda of Dearborn, Mich.

Mike Carter/USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State is one of four schools still in the running for one of the top 2023 prospects from the state of Michigan.

Dylan Senda — a three-star offensive lineman from Dearborn, Mich. — revealed his top four on Wednesday, with the Spartans listed as a finalist. Michigan State is joined by Michigan, Northwestern and Iowa.

Senda plans to announce his commitment on Dec. 20.

Senda is ranked as the No. 25 interior lineman prospect in the 2023 class, and No. 9 player from Michigan. He’s also ranked as the No. 381 overall prospect in the country.

Senda is currently crystal balled to end up in Ann Arbor, Mich. as a Wolverines’ commit. We will find out soon enough where this top 10 state of Michigan prospect will end up.