ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

MSU football listed as finalist for 2023 3-star OL Dylan Senda of Dearborn, Mich.

By Robert Bondy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KKmCZ_0dCnJL6N00
Mike Carter/USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State is one of four schools still in the running for one of the top 2023 prospects from the state of Michigan.

Dylan Senda — a three-star offensive lineman from Dearborn, Mich. — revealed his top four on Wednesday, with the Spartans listed as a finalist. Michigan State is joined by Michigan, Northwestern and Iowa.

Senda plans to announce his commitment on Dec. 20.

Senda is ranked as the No. 25 interior lineman prospect in the 2023 class, and No. 9 player from Michigan. He’s also ranked as the No. 381 overall prospect in the country.

Senda is currently crystal balled to end up in Ann Arbor, Mich. as a Wolverines’ commit. We will find out soon enough where this top 10 state of Michigan prospect will end up.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How to watch: Wisconsin basketball vs. Marquette

Late Saturday morning, the Wisconsin Badgers will face off at the Kohl Center against their in-state rivals, the Marquette Golden Eagles. The Badgers are red-hot entering Saturday after winning four straight on the road, including taking home the Maui Invitational. The Golden Eagles have also had a phenomenal start to their season at 7-1, with their only loss coming to St. Bonaventure.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
Local
Michigan Football
City
Dearborn, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Dearborn, MI
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ohio State QB Quinn Ewers expected to enter the transfer portal, consider Texas

The Longhorns have a second chance at attracting a generational quarterback in the former 2021 No. 1 overall prospect Quinn Ewers. The former five-star out of Southlake, Texas left high school early to cash in on huge NIL deals, and to take his talents to Ohio State. Awaiting Ewers in Columbus were a slew of other highly touted quarterbacks, who were all stuck behind redshirt freshman sensation C.J. Stroud.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msu#State Of Michigan#American Football#Ol#Spartans#Northwestern#Wolverines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Demetris Robertson received Hula Bowl invite

Auburn could have some representation in the Hula Bowl in 2022. Auburn football’s Instagram account posted a picture congratulating wide receiver Demetris Robertson for receiving an invite to the 2022 Hula Bowl. The Hula Bowl is an all-star game for draft-eligible players for an opportunity to work out and get...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

46K+
Followers
97K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy