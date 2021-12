WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Congressman Jared Golden, D-Maine, announced Thursday he will vote against a $1.7 trillion social spending bill backed by President Joe Biden. The moderate Democrat once will again break from his party, although it is unlikely to stop the legislation from passing. Golden was one of two Democrats to vote against the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan in March.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 15 DAYS AGO