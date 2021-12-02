ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan State football offers Georgia 2023 WR Jevell Fugerson

By Robert Bondy
 1 day ago
Nick King/Lansing State Journal

Michigan State is looking to tap into the Peach State yet again for another recruiting gem.

The Spartans have reportedly offered 2023 wide receiver Jevell Fugerson of Leesburg, Ga. Fugerson plays for Lee County and is teammates of Michigan State 2022 commit Quavian Carter.

Fugerson is listed at 6-foot-1 and 182 pounds, and has yet to be ranked on 247Sports but has garnered interest from numerous big-time schools. Fugerson holds scholarship offers from Michigan State, Ole Miss, Nebraska and Georgia Tech.

