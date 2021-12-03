ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Omicron coronavirus variant found in multiple US states

Trumann Democrat
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — The omicron variant of COVID-19, which had been undetected in the U.S. before the middle of...

www.wabashplaindealer.com

Trumann Democrat

Fauci says early reports encouraging about omicron variant

U.S. health officials said Sunday that while the omicron variant of the coronavirus is rapidly spreading throughout the country, early indications suggest it may be less dangerous than delta, which continues to drive a surge of hospitalizations. President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, told CNN's “State of...
U.S. POLITICS
Trumann Democrat

Omicron v. delta: Battle of coronavirus mutants is critical

As the omicron coronavirus variant spreads in southern Africa and pops up in countries all around the world, scientists are anxiously watching a battle play out that could determine the future of the pandemic. Can the latest competitor to the world-dominating delta overthrow it?. Some scientists, poring over data from...
SCIENCE
WSAV News 3

More omicron detected as hospitals strain under delta surge

(AP) — New York announced three more cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus Saturday, bringing the number of state cases linked to the new variant to eight. “The omicron variant is here, and as anticipated we are seeing the beginning of community spread,” state Health Commissioner Mary Bassett said in a news release. […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Man Who Caught COVID-19 Omicron Variant Says 15 Friends Are Sick After NY Event

A man who attended an event in New York and then tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19 says that 15 of his friends are also sick. The Minnesota man attended Anime NYC at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in NYC. He's told health officials that his friends who were a part of a group of 30 were all at the event. It's not clear if they caught the latest variant of the deadly virus, but health officials are investigating.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Boston

88,968 Total Breakthrough COVID Cases Reported In Massachusetts, Which Is 1.8% Of Vaccinated People

BOSTON (CBS) – The number of breakthrough COVID cases in Massachusetts increased by 11,321 this week. On Tuesday, the state released its weekly report on the number of cases in vaccinated people. Over the last week, there were about 28,000 COVID cases reported in the state. The total number of vaccinated people who have reported getting coronavirus is now 88,968, which is 1.8% of the 4.9 million people in Massachusetts who are fully vaccinated. Last week, the state reported 6,610 breakthrough cases to bring the cumulative count to 77,647. Of the breakthrough cases, a total of 2,716 vaccinated people had been hospitalized as of Saturday, which is up from 2,443 the previous week. Still, that accounts for only 0.05% of vaccinated Massachusetts residents. There have been a total of 647 deaths in vaccinated people, up from 586 total deaths last week. This marks 0.01% of those who have received the COVID vaccine.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Manhattan#Ap
EatThis

5 Places You'll Most Likely Catch COVID, According to Experts

The coronavirus pandemic is not over, and it's not waning either—in fact, cases are rising again, as more people go indoors. "The current seven day daily average of cases is about 92,800. This is an 18% increase from last week," warned CDC Chief Rochelle Walensky this week. "The seven day average of hospital admissions is about 5,600 per day, about a 6% increase from the prior seven day average. And the seven day average daily deaths are about 1,000 per day." Contrast that with the number of daily cases experts say would make us a whole lot safer: a comparatively tiny 10,000. So where are you most likely to catch COVID? Read on for 5 places—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Content creator

Biden Unleashed a New Covid Plan

There has been a growing concern about a new Covid-19 variant as we head into the winter months. On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced his winter coronavirus strategy, which includes distribution of free at-home rapid tests, mask requirements on public transit and strict testing protocols for all international travelers.
Only In Maryland

12 Staggering Photos Of An Abandoned Mental Hospital Hiding In Maryland

There’s no shortage of abandoned places in Maryland and today we’re featuring one that’s among the most disturbing. This facility dates all the way back to 1911, when it opened as the Hospital for the Negro Insane of Maryland. At that time, the facility seemed promising, vowing to care for and treat African American patients […] The post 12 Staggering Photos Of An Abandoned Mental Hospital Hiding In Maryland appeared first on Only In Your State.
MARYLAND STATE
Trumann Democrat

Cruise ship with COVID-19 infections arrives in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Norwegian Cruise Line ship with at least 10 passengers and crew members infected with COVID-19 docked Sunday in New Orleans, where health officials said they were trying to disembark people without worsening the spread of the coronavirus illness. Local news outlets in New Orleans confirmed...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Reuters

U.S. judge blocks last remaining Biden admin COVID-19 vaccine rule

(Reuters) - A federal judge on Tuesday blocked the last of the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates for businesses, saying the government exceeded it authority with a requirement that millions of employees of federal contractors be inoculated. The ruling was the latest setback for President Joe Biden, a Democrat, who...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

No one wants to buy Epstein’s New Mexico ranch

A 12-square-mile ranch belonging to late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein is reportedly not getting any buyers.The property, known as “The Zorro Ranch,” is located in New Mexico and was used by the disgraced financier to allegedly traffic underage girls.The ranch includes a 26,700-square-foot mansion, a private airstrip and helipad. It was put on sale by the Epstein estate for $27.5m (£20.7m) in July this year.After a little more than five months of being on the market, the estate is finding it difficult to sell it, with no offers from potential buyers, according to a report published by The New York Post...
REAL ESTATE

