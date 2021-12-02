ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Germany's Merkel at farewell ceremony: Don't tolerate hate

Trumann Democrat
 2 days ago

BERLIN (AP) — Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel called on Germans to stand up...

www.wabashplaindealer.com

Telegraph

US reactivates nuclear artillery unit in Germany – why Russia should be worried

An American nuclear artillery unit has been reactivated in Germany for the first time since the Cold War and is to be armed with new long-range hypersonic weapons. The US Army officially recommissioned the 56th Artillery Command in Germany this week during a ceremony in Mainz-Kastel, which hosts America’s Europe and Africa commands.
Axios

Scoop: Germany urges Congress not to sanction Putin’s pipeline

The German government has urged members of Congress not to sanction the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, arguing that doing so will "weaken" U.S. credibility and "ultimately damage transatlantic unity," according to documents obtained by Axios. Why it matters: At a time when roughly 100,000 Russian troops are massing at its...
AFP

Annalena Baerbock to become Germany's first woman foreign minister

Green party co-leader Annalena Baerbock is to become Germany's first woman foreign minister, her party announced Thursday, as the country's incoming coalition government takes shape. The incoming government's coalition pact includes promises to spend heavily on climate protection and infrastructure while sticking to Germany's self-imposed debt limits.
Reuters

Germany's Social Democrats back coalition agreement

BERLIN, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Members of Germany's Social Democratic party (SPD), which narrowly won a federal election in September, voted on Saturday to back a coalition agreement with the Greens and Free Democrats that should allow the three-way alliance to take over next week. The coalition, the first at...
WDBO

Germany set for new government that will end Merkel's rule

BERLIN — (AP) — The three parties negotiating to form Germany's next government will finalize and present their coalition agreement Wednesday, two of the prospective partners said. The deal paves the way for center-left leader Olaf Scholz to replace longtime Chancellor Angela Merkel in the coming weeks. The center-left Social...
wkzo.com

Germany’s Merkel urges tougher measures to battle 4th wave of COVID

BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany’s acting Chancellor Angela Merkel told leaders of her conservative party that measures being taken to stop the spread of the coronavirus in Europe’s biggest economy were insufficient and that stronger action needed to be taken. “We are in a highly dramatic situation. What is in place now...
US News and World Report

Germany's Merkel, Ukraine's Zelenskiy Discusses Situation on Ukraine's, EU's Borders

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the security situation on Ukraine's border with Russia with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, assuring him of her support for Ukraine's independence and territorial integrity, her spokesperson said. They also discussed the situations on Belarus's borders with Ukraine and the European Union, spokesperson Steffen...
evalleytimes.com

Olaf Scholz becomes Germany’s new president, succeeding Angela Merkel

One month of negotiations in constantly changing places, strange secret tactics of about 300 negotiators and long night definitions with pizza delivery up to 2 hours at the end, This is how the German press describes the pre-concretion that came this afternoon. Discussions on a future alliance are already over...
US News and World Report

In Muddle of Merkel Exit, COVID's Fourth Wave Catches Germany Out

FRANKFURT/BERLIN (Reuters) - For once, proverbially efficient Germany has dropped the ball. Seemingly endless queues all over the country for coronavirus booster shots and even for first vaccines are evidence that it has been caught out by a fourth wave of COVID-19, having led the world in its initial response to the pandemic early last year.
The Independent

In photos: The Era of Angela Merkel

Angela Merkel: an era ends—and with it a project unique in the world. Between 1991 and 2021 this remarkable politician was photographed year after year, with a short hiatus, by Herlinde Koelbl. Each time they came together, a headshot and a three-quarter-length shot were taken before a plain white background; images that document with authenticity the astonishing ascent of a 37-year-old political outsider to become one of the most powerful politicians in the free world. This long-term photo study strikingly shows how the traces of power changed Merkel, who at the start of this extraordinary photographic ritual was still almost...
Business Insider

Germany announced its new coalition government, heralding the end of Angela Merkel's 16 years as chancellor

Germany's incoming government announced a new coalition and Angela Merkel's successor. The Social Democrat Olaf Scholz will take over after three parties agreed a coalition government. Merkel helped direct Europe and was known as the world's most powerful woman. German Chancellor Angela Merkel's successor has been announced, as Germany nears...
Washington Times

‘Remarkable’ changes to come to Germany’s leadership as Merkel prepares to depart

BERLIN | A new coalition deal, a new government, a new chancellor – three German parties agreed on Wednesday to move forward with a new era even as remarkably, many looked wistfully backwards: The deal officially brings to a close Chancellor Angela Merkel‘s 16 years as the dominating leader of Europe’s most influential country.
FXStreet.com

Germany's Merkel: COVID situation worse than anything so far

The coronavirus situation in Germany is worse than anything they have seen so far, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday, per Reuters. Merkel further added that tighter curbs are needed. These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on risk sentiment. As of writing, Germany's DAX 30...
BBC

Germany's Scholz seals deal to end Merkel era

Olaf Scholz will head a three-party coalition with broad plans for Germany's transition to a green economy, under a deal to end 16 years of government led by Angela Merkel. Almost two months after his Social Democrat party won federal elections, he will go into power with the Greens and business-friendly Free Democrats.
