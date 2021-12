IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - The Arrow Multipurpose Complex and Event Center in Iowa Park is holding a Gently Used Coat Drive this weekend. Donations can be any style or size coat as long as it is not in bad condition. The drive will take place Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. They will also have a variety of vendors there and even Santa Claus will make a stop for pictures from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

