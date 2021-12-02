Bird's Eye View: Cats and birds don’t mix

This spring, I decided to grow some catnip in our herb garden. We had acquired some terracotta drain pipes off of Craigslist and had been using them as bottomless pots to house some of our more invasive plants. We had a few vacancies, so I purchased some small catnip starts and planted them in some of the taller pipes. By the next morning, the plants had been uprooted, stripped of most of their leaves, and left in a brutalized state on our front lawn. I eventually had to wrap the pipes with chicken wire, creating a protective cage around the now half-dead catnip plants. This worked, but as soon as any leaves grew outside the cage, they were eaten. Eventually the catnip outgrew the cats’ appetites and we now have a couple of luscious, healthy plants.

