Animals

Bird's Eye View: Cats and birds don’t mix

By Ron Morris Special Correspondent
Winston-Salem Journal
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA tiny, orange tabby kitten, barely weaned, showed up on my doorstep several years ago. I searched my rural neighborhood the following day, hoping to find where he came from and return him, but without luck. By the second day, my resolve had weakened. That tiny kitty face was...

journalnow.com

dogster.com

Homeless Pet Numbers Rise

After record pet adoptions seen in the U.S. during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, animal shelters are filling back up again. The increase in homeless pets is two-fold: a decrease in pet adoptions and an increase in animal intake numbers. According to Best Friends Animal Society and 24PetWatch, adoptions are down 3.7% overall in 2021.
PETS
theleadernews.com

Take steps to help feral cats this winter

We have several feral cats that we care for in our neighborhood. With the weather getting colder, I worry about their comfort and safety. What can we do to help them stay as warm and healthy as possible this winter?. Worried about Feral Friends in Forest West. Dear Worried,. Bless...
ANIMALS
The Independent

How to stop your cat from climbing your Christmas tree

Animal rights charities have offered their advice on how cat owners can stop their pets from jumping on their Christmas trees after a video of a woman “traumatising” her cat went viral.On Monday, 29 November, TikTok user Becca Richards posted a video shaking her Christmas tree at her cat.“I saw a TikTok that said if you traumatise your cat with your tree before putting it up, they will leave it alone,” she said.In the video, which has been viewed more than 26 million times, she repeatedly thrusts the top of the tree at her cat Stella, who jumps away in...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feral Cats#Birds#Cat Food#Bird Food#Indian
Discover Mag

The Truth About Cat People and Dog People

“Dogs have owners, cats have staff.” It’s one of countless aphorisms describing the perceived differences between two of the world’s most popular pets — and the people who love them. The oppositional nature of this relationship has enormous cultural resonance. It’s the premise for comic strips and films. It makes...
PETS
columbiametro.com

Dialing in on Duck Dogs

Robert Chester Ruark was in many senses a miserable excuse for a human being — narcissistic, chauvinistic to an incredible degree, irresponsible, an alcoholic, and someone who absolutely had to be the center of attention no matter what the setting. But mercy me, could the man write. Simply put, no one ever captured the sporting experience in a more telling, insightful fashion than Ruark. His classic tales of “The Old Man and the Boy,” mostly set in neighboring North Carolina, were first published as columns in Field & Stream magazine before being collected in two books, The Old Man and the Boy and The Old Man’s Boy Grows Older. They are among the finest outdoor material ever produced by an American writer.
ANIMALS
unfspinnaker.com

Housing responds to feral cats at Osprey Fountains

Have seen cats running around near Osprey Fountains? If so, you’re not alone. There has been a wide array of feral cats seen near the upper-classmen residence hall in recent years. UNF is no stranger to animals frequenting residential areas. Common animals that students will encounter are geese, raccoons, vultures,...
ANIMALS
The Laker/Lutz News

A bold bird

Male red-winged blackbirds are hard to mistake — as they are glossy black with red-and-yellow shoulder badges. The males do everything they can to get noticed, sitting on high perches and belting out their ‘conk-la-ree’ song all day long. Females stay lower, skulking through vegetation for food and quietly weaving together their nests. Scott MacKay caught this red-winged blackbird taking off at his home in Concord Station in Land O’ Lakes.
ANIMALS
TheConversationAU

Curious Kids: how do birds make their nests?

I would please like to know how birds make their nests? How do they know how to weave the twigs together and what makes the twigs stick together? – Miguel, age 10, Brisbane Hi Miguel, thanks for this great question! The first thing to know is not all birds make nests. For example, emperor penguin fathers carry their precious egg on their feet (to keep it off the frozen ground). Some birds, such as cuckoos, will lay their eggs in someone else’s nests. Others lay them on the ground among leaves or pebbles, or on cliffs with very little protection. For the birds...
ANIMALS
Smithonian

Outdoor Pet Cats Are Spreading a Brain Parasite to Wildlife

A new study suggests free-roaming cats could be to blame for the spread of a potentially dangerous brain parasite to wild animals. Researchers from the University of British Columbia found that both domestic and feral outdoor cats could be the driving mechanism behind infections of Toxoplasma gondii in surrounding wildlife and humans, reports George Dvorsky for Gizmodo.
ANIMALS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

SPCA Warns, ‘Don't Give Your Pet the Bird!' This Thanksgiving

If you're celebrating Thanksgiving this year and gathering over a delicious meal, it can be tempting to share the bounty with furry loved ones -- but the SPCA warns that not everything on your table is good for dogs and cats. The SPCA of Texas recommends these tips to make...
PETS
KSIS Radio

Cat Owners – Our Cats Are Nuts!

Well as if I needed confirmation, looks like science has discovered something about cats. They can be PSYCHOS! As a proud cat owner, I can tell you....DUH!. I have grown up with pets in my home since I was an infant. And since my line of work has taken me to various parts of the country, having a dog just isn't an option for me. I am not home enough, and not every place that you want to live will allow dogs. So having a cat was always a good choice, and they make great companions. But yes, they can do some crazy things!
PETS
East Bay Times

Growing catnip and catmint and why cats love it

This spring, I decided to grow some catnip in our herb garden. We had acquired some terracotta drain pipes off of Craigslist and had been using them as bottomless pots to house some of our more invasive plants. We had a few vacancies, so I purchased some small catnip starts and planted them in some of the taller pipes. By the next morning, the plants had been uprooted, stripped of most of their leaves, and left in a brutalized state on our front lawn. I eventually had to wrap the pipes with chicken wire, creating a protective cage around the now half-dead catnip plants. This worked, but as soon as any leaves grew outside the cage, they were eaten. Eventually the catnip outgrew the cats’ appetites and we now have a couple of luscious, healthy plants.
ANIMALS
The Palm Beach Post

Mounts butterfly garden was festival of Florida native plants

Last weekend, I took my daughter and her two boys to Mounts Botanical Garden to see their wonderful butterfly garden. We were not disappointed. There were deep blue atalas, reddish orange gulf fritillaries, marvelous black-and-white striped zebra heliconians, lovely white cassius blues, white dotted orange queens, yellow cloudless sulphurs, a variety of hairstreaks and skippers, and of course, lots of beautiful monarchs. Not only were there tons of butterflies, so many flowers were in bloom that the butterflies were continually landing right in front of us to sip nectar, giving us lots of photo ops and eliciting endless squeals of excitement from the boys.
FLORIDA STATE
pethelpful.com

Do Geese Make Good Pets?

Jessica is a lover of all things living. She believes in taking the time to be good to all creatures, even bugs. Geese are adorable, large, quirky birds that can be a great addition to your flock. However, they are large and can be temperamental so there are pros and cons to owning them! Keep reading to find out four reasons why geese make great pets, and four reasons why owning them may not be for you.
ANIMALS
San Marcos Daily Record

Taking down ducks and viewing other birds at Grand Chenier

I recently enjoyed a blitz of varied duck hunts. I always watch for the unusual on any hunt. The first hunt was in Gonzales County with my son, Tim, and his friend, Nathan. We didn’t see many ducks but conditions were perfect — strong north wind and overcast. While waiting and hoping for more ducks we suddenly saw a very large bird slowly flying toward our decoys. At first I thought it was a buzzard. Then perhaps a golden eagle. But it was a huge hawk. What species I don’t know — not a red tail, not a red shoulder, not a marsh hawk.
ANIMALS

