Keytaon Thompson’s propensity for executing the better-than-routine catch or run would indicate he has filled his unique role for years. Just this past Saturday at Heinz Field, the Virginia football player — as the Cavaliers list him on their roster — was outstretched and leaping to corral a reception with two hands near the sideline for a first down in the first quarter. He added a grab with four defenders around him on the same, opening drive for a gain of 23 yards after lining up as a wing back and streaking down the seam.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 9 DAYS AGO