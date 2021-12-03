Federal dollars might provide big lift for Spokane projects

(CNN) — The parents of the suspect in a shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan that left four students dead this week are facing involuntary manslaughter charges in those deaths. Legal experts were quick to point out that such charges are far from the norm -- it is James...
President Biden signed a short-term funding bill on Friday, averting a government shutdown hours before the deadline. A group of conservatives in the House and Senate had threatened the fate of the legislation over opposition to Biden’s coronavirus vaccine mandate before finally allowing the legislation to pass. The bill funds...
MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin said Friday that President Vladimir Putin will seek binding guarantees precluding NATO’s expansion to Ukraine during a planned call with U.S. President Joe Biden, while the Ukrainian defense minister warned that Russia could invade his country next month. With tensions between Russia and the West...
The man accused of opening fire at a King Soopers grocery store in Colorado last March and killing 10 people has been deemed mentally incompetent to stand trial for the time being, the Boulder County district attorney's office told CBS News on Friday. Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa is facing 10 counts of first-degree murder and more than 20 counts of attempted murder, among other charges.
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — South African scientists are warning that reinfections among people who’ve already battled COVID-19 appear to be more likely with the new omicron variant than with earlier coronavirus mutants. A research group has been tracking reinfections in South Africa and reported a jump with the arrival...
The November jobs report gave a muddled picture of an improving economy. Overall job growth fell far short of expectations, with the U.S. adding just 210,000 of the roughly 500,000 jobs that analysts projected the economy to gain last month. Even so, the unemployment rate sunk from 4.6 percent to 4.2 percent, landing less than 1 percentage point above the pre-pandemic jobless rate.
The Portland Trail Blazers fired general manager and president of basketball operations Neil Olshey after finishing an investigation into "concerns and complaints around our workplace environment at the practice facility," the team said Friday. In a statement, the Blazers said Olshey violated the teams' code of conduct. "Out of respect...
