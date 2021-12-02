Dr. Nicole Saphier On What We Know About The Omicron COVID-19 Variant

Health experts across the globe are raising concerns about the newly discovered COVID-19 variant, Omicron, which was first identified in South Africa. The country's minister of health announced last week that the variant had already spread in different areas of the country. The next day, the World Health Organization designated...
A leading epidemiologist Thursday said the Omicron variant, first discovered in South Africa last month, could be the key to the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. During an interview with an Australian morning show, Sunrise, Prof. Tony Blakely said the new variant could “displace” the highly infectious Delta variant. He noted that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta but is a less severe strain of COVID-19.
Details of the first official U.S. omicron variant case have been released, giving us a timeline of when the patient was first infected. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed Wednesday that the omicron variant had arrived in the U.S., infecting a patient in California. “Genomic sequencing was conducted...
From several members of a soccer club in Portugal to two travelers in the U.S., a new variant of COVID has begun making its way around the world. The Omicron variant has been located in at least 24 countries so far, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Virus experts warn that there is still much we don't know about the latest version of the virus, since it was only identified on Nov. 24, but there are concerns that the high number of mutations in the Omicron variant could make it spread more easily and evade immune responses. Right now, our information as anecdotal, including about the symptoms Omicron is causing in the people who contract it.
COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida International University’s infectious disease specialist, Dr. Aileen Marty sat down Wednesday evening with CBS4’s Lauren Pastrana and Eliott Rodriguez to discuss the new coronavirus variant Omicron, which is causing worldwide concern.
Rodriguez: “What makes the Omicron variant different?”
Dr. Marty: “So, let’s start out with where did it come from. The ancestor of this particular virus was detected actually in May. It just didn’t have as many of the changes as it currently does.”
“That was called the C. 1.2. and that particular one acquired a series of other mutations. So, there’s over 50 mutations in the virus,...
What is this new COVID-19 variant in South Africa?. South African scientists identified a new version of the coronavirus this week that they say is behind a recent spike in COVID-19 infections in Gauteng, the country’s most populous province. It's unclear where the new variant actually arose, but it was first detected by scientists in South Africa and has now been seen in travelers to Belgium, Botswana, Hong Kong and Israel.
Parade.com has an extensive editorial partnership with Cleveland Clinic, consistently named as one of the nation’s best hospitals in U.S. News & World Report’s annual “America’s Best Hospitals” survey. Click here to learn more about our health reporting policies. The new Omicron variant is causing widespread concern as global cases...
