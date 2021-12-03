Biden helps light National Christmas Tree near White House

President Joe Biden looked out over an audience of government scientists and framed his latest plan for fighting COVID-19 as an opportunity to at last put an end to divisiveness over the virus, calling the politicization of the issue a “sad, sad commentary.” And then he tacked on a political dig.Some people “on the other team,” he said Thursday, were threatening to hold up government spending and endangering the nation’s credit out of pique over vaccination requirements.“Go figure,” he added.It was a quick aside in a Biden speech that otherwise struck a largely bipartisan tone. But it served as...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 22 HOURS AGO