It’s system firmware update day with Sony now also rolling out a new system update for its next-gen console, PlayStation 5 system update 21.02-04.50.00. Nintendo just released a new system update for the Switch, and Sony has followed suit with a new firmware version for PS5. As with most firmware updates for Sony’s consoles, release notes are quite minimal and only mention improved system performance. As with all system updates, however, it’s likely that the update also contains some under-the-hood changes. Down below you’ll find the release notes for this system update.

