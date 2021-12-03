CSU golfer scores 1st collegiate victory and a second senior year

After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
After four years as the quarterback of the Nebraska Cornhuskers program, the Adrian Martinez era in Lincoln is officially over. On Thursday, the fourth-year QB took to Twitter to announce his decision to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal. As a four-year starter for the Huskers, he will have one year of remaining eligibility due to last year’s COVID-19 season.
Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln Top247 2023 linebacker Raylen Wilson is down to two schools and has a decision date. The blue-chipper favors Georgia and Michigan and will announce his college destination at 3pm (EST) on Dec. 8 on CBS Sports HQ. The 6-foot-2, 213-pound Wilson is tabbed by the Top247 as...
Boonville (Mo.) High four-star edge rusher DJ Wesolak dropped his top schools on Wednesday. “Right now I have Alabama, Georgia, UNC, Oregon, USC and Missouri and LSU and Penn State,” Wesolak told 247Sports. Wesolak took an official to USC in June. He has Missouri scheduled for the second weekend of...
Top247 OL Kam Dewberry is closing in on a decision. On Thursday evening, he narrowed his list of finalists down to three and will choose from Texas A&M, Texas and Oklahoma. Dewberry is rated as the No. 74 prospect nationally and No. 3 offensive lineman in the 2022 class, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite.
Multiple landing spots have emerged as potential options for Spencer Rattler, but one West Coast program is starting to gain serious momentum. On Monday, SMU and South Carolina were mentioned by NFL analyst Matt Miller as potential landing spots. The only issue is neither is very close to Rattler’s home state of Arizona.
LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Dec. 3)–Nebraska Football Head Coach Scott Frost announced Friday Mickey Joseph will join the Husker coaching staff as Wide Receivers Coach/Passing Game Coordinator/Associate Head Coach. The hiring is pending the completion of a University of Nebraska background check. A former Husker quarterback, Joseph joins Nebraska after five seasons...
Another notable college football program has parted ways its head coach, adding yet another coaching vacancy to the sport. Colorado State has reportedly fired head coach Steve Addazio. The writing was on the wall here. Addazio went 4-12 in two seasons at Colorado State, including an abysmal 3-9 showing this...
Nebraska football would like to turn around its fortunes on special teams in 2022, and made an offer to an intriguing player in the transfer portal who could potentially help in both punting and the kicking game. The Huskers offered Furman kicker/punter Timmy Bleekrode, who handled kicking and punting duties...
Nebraska coaches will spend a significant portion of the time between now and Dec. 15's early signing period on the road recruiting and hosting players on visits back in Lincoln. The Journal Star will be updating the latest on the recruiting front regularly in the recruiting ticker. Here's the latest...
USU 21-8 (13-4) had a team total of 51 assists, 57 digs, 17 blocks, and 52 kills in the victory. The standout performer was senior attacker Kristy Frank, who finished with a match-high 21 kills, and added eight digs and one block. “We worked so hard, and this match was...
On Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, eleven Central Bucks East seniors were recognized for committing to compete in collegiate sports. Student-athletes will be recognized individually by sport at a later date. Check back for a gallery of photos. Tyler Behm – Thomas Jefferson University (Baseball) Elise Duffy – Drexel University (Soccer)
Nate Spear had just one goal in mind heading into his senior season on the Burlington High School golf team. Spear, who had accomplished just about every other goal during his first three seasons with the Grayhounds, wanted to help his team qualify for the state tournament. Mission accomplished. Spear...
SALT LAKE CITY – The Dixie State men’s basketball team stumbled in the second half at lost to the CSU Northridge Matadors at the Empire Classic. The Matadors the Trailblazers at the Matadome in Northridge, California on Saturday, November 20. Dixie State lost to CSUN, 79-73. The Blazers started the...
CLEVELAND (AP) — Torrey Patton had 21 points and 10 rebounds as Cleveland State narrowly defeated Coppin State 65-62. D’Moi Hodge’s steal and layup gave Cleveland State the lead in the final minute and the Vikings scored the game’s final six points. Tre Gomillion had 11 points and six rebounds for Cleveland State. Jesse Zarzuela had 18 points for the Eagles.
Blinn College men’s basketball coach Scott Schumacher captured the 600th win of his career Monday night in the Buccaneers’ 89-68 victory over Strength ’N Motion at the Kruse Center. “When you reach a milestone like this, you just think back to all the guys you’ve coached, the assistants you’ve had,...
Colorado State's football game Saturday is for the seniors. The players in the class, who started their journeys under a different coach, end their careers against Nevada by laying the foundation of the Steve Addazio era. They have the chance to stop their five-game losing streak and go out on a high note.
LINCOLN — It’s understandable if Campbell has a few nerves before taking on Nebraska in the first round of the NCAA volleyball tournament. After all, this is the Fighting Camels' first NCAA appearance. And they will be greeted by more than 8,000 at the Devaney Center, that's almost as many as they've had the entire season — all 30 matches combined.
Comments / 0