Expanded free COVID-19 testing on horizon in Colorado

DENVER (CBS4) — Getting tested for COVID is not new, it’s the Omicron variant that is. At a COVID Check testing location outside Union Station in Denver, Jesse Kelker was asked if he was worried about the new variant. (credit: CBS) “It doesn’t concern me so much, I’m just taking precaution because I have a sore throat today.” There, and at other locations, they do PCR tests with results in two to three days. But if you test positive you may not find out directly if you have the new variant. “COVID Check Colorado is not able to provide information on variants to patients,” said...

DENVER, CO ・ 23 HOURS AGO