Colorado State

Expanded free COVID-19 testing on horizon in Colorado

KDVR.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFree at-home and community tests are expected in...

kdvr.com

OutThere Colorado

Skiing 'icon' killed in accident at Colorado resort

Multiple sources have identified the skier killed in an accident in Colorado on Tuesday as Ron LeMaster, a longtime ski coach and author. LeMaster is best known for his books on skiing technique, including 'The Skier's Edge' and 'Ultimate Skiing.'. The fatal accident was first reported at about 11 AM...
CBS LA

In-N-Out Burger Appears Defiant As Enforcement Of LA’s Proof Of Vaccination Requirement For Indoor Dining Begins

UNIVERSAL CITY (CBSLA) – Even with the threat of fines of up to $5,000, it appears that one of California’s most iconic fast food chain restaurants, In-N-Out Burger, remains defiant as enforcement of the city’s mandate that customers’ proof of vaccination be confirmed for indoor dining goes into effect. CBSLA’s political reporter Tom Wait visited In-N-Outs across the city Tuesday night and found that it was business as usual, despite the fact that burger chain could face fines. Nov. 30, 2021 At no point, during any of the visits to five different locations, was Wait ever asked to show proof of vaccination, not...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Westword

Colorado Places With the Most Repeat COVID Outbreaks

At this point in the fight against COVID-19, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has identified multiple outbreaks at dozens upon dozens of sites. While most of them have landed on the outbreaks list two or three times, some have been the setting for a half-dozen or more outbreaks — so many that they've been under investigation by state health department personnel for many of the twenty months since.
COLORADO STATE
Denver, CO
Health
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
KDVR.com

How will omicron affect Colorado?

FOX31 talked live with a local doctor, answering your questions on the omicron variant now that it's been discovered in Colorado. TSA agents now patrolling Denver’s Union Station amid rising crime. COVID-19 omicron variant found in Colorado. How to trade your unwanted gift cards in for money. How to turn...
COLORADO STATE
centraloregondaily.com

Free COVID-19 rapid tests now available on Bend COCC campus

Just in time for holiday travel, a second location offering no-cost rapid PCR COVID-19 testing is now open in Deschutes County. The site is made possible through an ongoing partnership between Deschutes County Health Services, Central Oregon Community College (COCC), the Oregon Health Authority and Curative. Appointments for the Bend...
BEND, OR
NBC 29 News

JMRL branches now offering free COVID-19 at-home tests

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Jefferson Madison Regional Library branches are now offering free rapid COVID-19 test kits. Tests are available curbside only and those who are interested will have to call ahead in order to get a test. Tests are to be used at home, not inside the library.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
abc17news.com

Kansas to phase out some free testing for COVID-19 next year

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas will start next year to require employers, individuals and health insurance companies to pay some costs associated with COVID-19 testing. The state Department of Health and Environment announced Friday that it will start phasing out free screening tests for people who aren’t showing COVID-19 symptoms or haven’t potentially been exposed. The agency said it expects the policy to begin in March 2022. The department said it can’t sustain having public health agencies cover the cost of all testing indefinitely. The agency said it initially allocated $141 million in federal funds on testing and lab processing capacity but infections from the delta variant depleted the funds faster than expected.
KANSAS STATE
Emporia gazette.com

Free COVID-19 testing at Crosswinds

Healthier Lyon County is offering several free COVID-19 drive-through tests during the remainder of November. The testing will take place outside the Crosswinds building, 104 East 8th Ave. It will use a nasal swab for what's known as an antigen test. Healthier Lyon County notes that form of testing is not as accurate as a PCR test.
LYON COUNTY, KS
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Public Health offering free COVID-19 home test kits

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Public Health will give out free COVID-19 home test kits on Tuesday, November 23 to encourage the community to test before gathering on Thanksgiving. Franklin County residents can visit the Celeste Center, located at 717 East 17th Avenue between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. to...
COLUMBUS, OH
KFYR-TV

Free COVID-19 testing offered after Thanksgiving in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – If you’re visiting the Minot area for Thanksgiving and need to get a COVID-19 test before you travel back home, you have a couple of chances to test for free. The North Dakota Department of Health is offering free COVID-19 testing Nov. 26-27 from 8:30 a.m. until...
MINOT, ND
WDVM 25

Loudoun County continues free COVID-19 testing into December

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Loudoun County is continuing its COVID-19 testing events into December. Drive-thru events are scheduled on Tuesdays from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at various locations across the county. No appointments are required, and the testing is open to all. December 7: Dulles South Recreation & Community Center, 24950 Riding Center Drive, […]
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
KDVR.com

Omicron variant not visibly changing testing, vaccinations in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — The omicron variant isn’t scaring people into changed behaviors, for the moment. News broke Wednesday that the newly identified omicron variant first seen in South Africa has made its first appearance in the United States. The White House announced a vaccination individual in California has mild symptoms from an omicron variant infection.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Demand For COVID Testing Increases With Arrival Of Omicron Variant

DENVER (CBS4) — Getting tested for COVID is not new, it’s the Omicron variant that is. At a COVID Check testing location outside Union Station in Denver, Jesse Kelker was asked if he was worried about the new variant. (credit: CBS) “It doesn’t concern me so much, I’m just taking precaution because I have a sore throat today.” There, and at other locations, they do PCR tests with results in two to three days. But if you test positive you may not find out directly if you have the new variant. “COVID Check Colorado is not able to provide information on variants to patients,” said...
DENVER, CO
5280.com

5 Colorado Parks That Are Even Better in Winter

Attendance may dwindle during the offseason, but when the snow flies, these city, state, and national parks become ripe for new adventures. Despite not having any nearby lifts, Estes Park ranks as one of Colorado’s best ski towns thanks to its proximity to Rocky. Vertically inclined backcountry skiers can bag the bragging-rights-worthy peaks around Bear Lake or head to Hidden Valley, the park’s long-abandoned 1,200-acre ski area. Meanwhile, the vista-strewn Trail Ridge and Old Fall River roads provide steep but scenic challenges to Nordic skiers and snowshoers. If you don’t feel like exploring on your own, Kent Mountain Adventure Center in Estes Park has guided outings suitable for intermediate alpine shredders and novice snowshoers and cross-country skiers.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

With omicron in the US, do I need to change my holiday plans?

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Now that the omicron variant has been detected in the U.S., some people are wondering if they need to change their plans to travel or gather for the holidays. “I’m driving down to Sante Fe for Christmas,” said Tracey Dunlap. But the Denver woman says she...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: More Than 20% Of Children 5-11 Received First Dose

DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis’ office says Colorado is eighth in the country in vaccinating children ages 5-11 against COVID-19. Nearly 21% of that population has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine. The governor’s office adds Colorado is the leader in child vaccinations in the western U.S. Medical assistant Alli Shapiro fills a syringe with the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine to be used for children aged 5 to 11 at the Child Health Associates office in Novi, Michigan on November 3, 2021.(Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP)   “We need more Coloradans to follow the example set by our young people who are doing their...
COLORADO STATE

