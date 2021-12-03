ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arapahoe County, CO

Omicron variant found in vaccinated, but not boosted, Coloradan

KDVR.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe omicron coronavirus variant was discovered in...

kdvr.com

Comments / 1

Related
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Vaccinated People Not to Do This as Omicron Spreads

In the less than a week, a new variant of COVID has raised alarms across the world. The Omicron variant, which was first detected in South Africa on Nov. 24, has already been located in more than 20 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Virus experts have expressed concerns that this new version of the virus could spread more easily than the highly contagious Delta variant, which would be especially dangerous for unvaccinated individuals. But officials have also warned that Omicron may elude existing immune responses from the vaccines. Now that the first case of Omicron has been found in the U.S., experts are offering new recommendations for vaccinated people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

Expert Says Omicron Variant May Be A 'Blessing': 'Get Out Of Pandemic Card'

A leading epidemiologist Thursday said the Omicron variant, first discovered in South Africa last month, could be the key to the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. During an interview with an Australian morning show, Sunrise, Prof. Tony Blakely said the new variant could “displace” the highly infectious Delta variant. He noted that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta but is a less severe strain of COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Coronavirus
Arapahoe County, CO
Health
County
Arapahoe County, CO
Local
Colorado Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron
wpsu.org

At least 2 people in the U.K. have the omicron variant, health secretary says

At least two people in the United Kingdom have the omicron variant of the coronavirus, the country's health secretary announced. The cases are linked and involve travel to southern Africa, where the latest variant was first identified, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said Saturday. The individuals are isolating at home. Cases...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

December 2 Omicron coronavirus variant news

Germany is banning unvaccinated people from accessing all but the most essential businesses, such as supermarkets and pharmacies, to curb the spread of coronavirus, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel and her successor, Olaf Scholz, announced Thursday. Following crisis talks with regional leaders, Merkel and Scholz said that they want to restrict...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kacu.org

5 states have now reported confirmed cases of the omicron variant

At least nine cases of the omicron variant have now been identified in five states across the U.S. On Thursday, health officials in Colorado, Hawaii, Minnesota and New York all reported new cases of the highly mutated strain of the coronavirus, one day after the first domestic case of the variant was discovered in California.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Business Insider

International travelers to England must self-isolate until they test negative for COVID-19 after 2 cases of Omicron variant identified

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced tighter travel restrictions in response to the new COVID-19 variant. Two cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in the United Kingdom. The Omicron variant carries a concerning number of mutations that could make it more transmissible. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Saturday...
TRAVEL
Daily Beast

Omicron Variant Officially Hits the United States

The United States has identified its first case of the Omicron variant, which has already been reported in more than 20 other countries since the new coronavirus strain was first detected in southern Africa last week. The infected patient—who is experiencing “mild symptoms”—is fully vaccinated, and returned to California from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Half of England’s omicron cases are in double-vaccinated people

The majority of all known omicron Covid cases in England have been detected in people that have had at least two vaccines, it has emerged.Of 22 omicron cases confirmed by 30 November, 12 of them were linked to people who found out they were infected more than 14 days after receiving their last jab, according to health officials.Two of these 12 cases were detected in people who had the first dose of their vaccine more than 28 days ago, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).Six were not vaccinated at all, and there was no vaccination information available in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Was the omicron variant spreading in October?

The omicron variant of the coronavirus has made its way to Nigeria after the country discovered cases among three travelers from South Africa, Nigeria’s public health institute said Wednesday. The Nigeria Center for Disease Control originally said Wednesday that it had discovered three cases of omicron in samples from October....
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

Nigeria Plans Booster Shots After First Cases of Omicron Variant

LAGOS (Reuters) - Nigeria will start vaccine booster shots from next week for COVID-19, a senior official said, after the country confirmed its first cases of the Omicron variant among two travelers who arrived from South Africa last week. Faisal Shuaib, executive director of the National Primary Health Care Development...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy