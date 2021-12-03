ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams' Thursday Injury Report for Week 13 vs. Jaguars

By Nicholas Cothrel
RamDigest
RamDigest
 1 day ago

The Los Angeles Rams have two key offensive starters on the injury report – Darrell Henderson and Odell Beckham Jr. – after both players got banged up in last week's game in Green Bay. While coach Sean McVay said earlier this week he expects both of them to play in Week 13, their status throughout the week will be worth monitoring.

As for the Jaguars, they have a long list of players battling through injury – most notably, Myles Jack, James Robinson, Tyson Campbell and Damien Wilson.

Here's how the Rams and Jaguars stack up regarding each team's Thursday injury report leading up to the Week 13 matchup inside SoFi Stadium:

Rams Injury Report

Did not participant (DNP)

  • WR Odell Beckham Jr. (hip)
  • RB Darrell Henderson (thigh)
  • CB David Long Jr. (illness)

Limited participant (LP)

  • RB Buddy Howell (thigh)

Full participant (FP)

  • WR Ben Skowronek (back)

Odell Beckham Jr.'s game status has been put in question for Week 13 against the Jaguars.

3 hours ago

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey Downplays Facing His Former Team: 'It's Another Game'

After being dealt to the Rams in 2019, Jalen Ramsey faces his former team for the first time since the trade.

4 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uNS45_0dCnDBmB00
Jaguars Injury Report

Did not participant (DNP)

  • LB Myles Jack (knee)
  • DT DaVon Hamilton (knee)
  • LB Damien Wilson (ankle)
  • DT Malcolm Brown (toe)

Limited participant (LP)

  • RB James Robinson (heel/knee)
  • CB Tyson Campbell (shoulder)
  • LB Dakota Allen (shoulder)
  • CB Shaquill Griffin (concussion)

Full participant (FP)

  • P Logan Cooke (knee)

  • Rams vs. Jaguars Week 13 Preview: Can L.A. Take Advantage of a 'Get Right' Game?

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest.



