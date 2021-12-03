ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

14 arrests made in a series of smash-and-grab robberies in LA

foxla.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWithin 10 days, 11 smash-and-grab robberies occurred...

www.foxla.com

TMZ.com

Jacqueline Avant Shooting Suspect Caught on Video Hour After Murder

3:30 PM PT -- Maynor was sentenced to 4 years for second-degree robbery with enhancements for prior felony conviction in November 2018. He was released on parole supervision on Sept. 1, 2021 after serving his full sentence. The man who allegedly killed Jacqueline Avant was caught in a backyard roughly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Los Angeles police warn of ‘follow-home’ robberies after more than 100 victims targeted for high-end goods

Los Angeles police have warned citizens to be on their guard against "follow-home" robberies after logging 110 such crimes since the year began.The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said on Friday that it was still seeking information about the thefts, which involve criminals targeting people based on their jewellery, car model or other signals of wealth and following them to their house or workplace.It said the robberies often began in swank areas of Los Angeles such as Melrose Avenue, the Jewellery District, nightclubs in Hollywood and Wilshire, or "high-end restaurants". It added that six different LA street gangs were known...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS News

14 arrested over L.A. smash-and-grab thefts, but all released as leaders call for end to COVID no-bail policy

Los Angeles — Authorities in Los Angeles on Thursday announced more than a dozen arrests in recent smash-and-grab thefts at stores where nearly $340,000 worth of merchandise was stolen, part of a rash of organized retail crime in California. Fourteen people were arrested in connection with 11 brazen robberies between November 18 and 28, but all were released from custody, police Chief Michel Moore said. Most bailed out or met no-bail criteria, and one is a juvenile, he said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Thieves burst into Apple store and seize $20,000 worth of goods in latest smash-and-grab robbery in California

A group of thieves raided an Apple store in California and made off with $20,000 (£15,000) in a “brazen” daylight robbery.Police in Santa Rosa, California, about 50 miles north of San Francisco, said they are seeking four teenage boys suspected of staging the theft on Wednesday.The crime was part of a wave of audacious “smash and grab” attacks that hit the Golden State over the past week, with massive bands of criminals hitting shops in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.On 20 November as many as 80 people charged into a Nordstrom branch in the Bay Area suburb...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Thieves rob mother on driveway in front of baby in pram

Police in Los Angeles are seeking to identify two suspects who robbed a mother who was with her baby on the driveway of her home. Footage released by the LAPD shows the two men following the woman as she pushes a pushchair through the front gates of her home. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
