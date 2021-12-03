14 arrests made in a series of smash-and-grab robberies in LA

Los Angeles police have warned citizens to be on their guard against "follow-home" robberies after logging 110 such crimes since the year began.The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said on Friday that it was still seeking information about the thefts, which involve criminals targeting people based on their jewellery, car model or other signals of wealth and following them to their house or workplace.It said the robberies often began in swank areas of Los Angeles such as Melrose Avenue, the Jewellery District, nightclubs in Hollywood and Wilshire, or "high-end restaurants". It added that six different LA street gangs were known...

