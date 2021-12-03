COVID-19 vaccine quiz: Can you spot the misinformation?
By Laura Sparks, Lee digital content center
Democrat-Herald
1 day ago
On November 19, the Food and Drug Administration authorized COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all adults ages 18 and older. The Centers for Disease Control followed suit, recommending that everyone 50 or older should get a booster while those ages 18 to 49 may receive one. People who received the Pfizer-BioNTech...
Unfortunately, flu season hasn’t waited for the COVID-19 pandemic to end before returning. That means getting both your flu vaccination and your COVID-19 vaccination or booster is your best bet to help keep yourself and others safe from infection. So, can you get them at the same time, or do...
WORTHINGTON — The COVID-19 vaccine is available for children ages 5 to 11 as a safe and effective way to prevent symptomatic COVID-19 infection. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control have given a thumbs up to distributing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, through emergency use authorization to children 5 and older. A study of nearly 2,300 children found the vaccine is 90.7% effective against symptomatic infections.
Perry Memorial Hospital recently issued the following announcement. Even if you have had COVID-19, get vaccinated. Write down those eight words. Learn them. Know them. Live them. “There is a much higher degree of certainty with the vaccines than with natural immunity,” said Stephen Hippler, MD, chief clinical officer for...
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The cards that provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination are required more frequently, but it’s inevitable that some cards will be lost or need to be replaced. When that happens, Alaska Immunization Program Manager Matthew Bobo said Alaskans have a few options to obtain a new one.
Getting vaccinated from coronavirus is now a race against the spread of the new Omicron variant—and the existing Delta variant. While many people continue to get vaccinated, millions are still hesitant or skeptical. According to medical experts, this is now primarily a pandemic of the unvaccinated. The vaccines, however, do not fully protect against COVID. Breakthrough cases are possible. The vaccines' protection against getting infected with the previous variant Delta ranges from 39 percent to 96 percent. Symptoms of breakthrough infections can be non-existent or, on rare occasions, severe. There are two camps of COVID patients, and depending on one's vaccination status, their experience with the virus differs.
The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
It is acceptable for children to get the COVID-19 vaccine along with their routine childhood vaccinations, such as for the flu or chickenpox or measles, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. U.S. health officials gave the final sign-off to Pfizer’s kid-size COVID-19 shot on Nov. 2, a milestone that...
It’s been more than 10 months since the first COVID-19 vaccines became available in the United States. As of late November, more than half of all Texans have been fully vaccinated against the virus and, despite two spikes in cases and hospitalizations this year — the first during the winter months and the second triggered by the highly contagious delta variant during the summer — the vaccination effort has been pivotal in mitigating the pandemic.
Double-masking, staying at home nearly 24/7 and rarely seeing people beyond his wife are still the way of life for kidney transplant recipient Andrew Linder, even after many in the United States are living like the pandemic has ended. Health officials are recommending third and even fourth shots to boost...
With much of the world either in lockdown or contemplating an imminent return to it, it can be forgiven its bated breath as it awaits news updates on any little progress that may have been made towards developing a vaccine for Covid-19. A process which typically takes many years would appear to have been pared down to a scramble over a matter of months, and some 240 potential vaccines are presently under development in various places across the globe, including forty in clinical trials and nine in the final stages of testing.
The coronavirus doesn't take a day off: The virus continues to spread and CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta revealed five places where coronavirus transmission is more likely to occur than others. "It's really these five primary locations where viral transmissions are happening in our society," Dr. Gupta said. Read on to hear his warning—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
A new kind of COVID-19 vaccine is about to roll out around the world. Although it won't replace the highly successful vaccines currently available, it could make a difference in the course of the pandemic, especially in lower resourced countries. These new vaccines are what's called protein subunit vaccines. They...
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am told by doctors that the natural immunity your body develops by having had the COVID-19 virus is just as, or even more, effective at protecting you as one of the three vaccines that you are pushing people to get. Like I’ve read up on natural immunity. It is science also. Will you please confirm or deny that statement? -- J.B.D.
It has been the case since the beginning of the year that there is a segment of the public unwilling to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. It is also the case that most of those who have not yet received a dose of the vaccine are Republicans, as data from the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) has repeatedly made clear.
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – University of Utah Health doctors are discussing how misinformation has led people to decline COVID-19 vaccines, reject public health measures, and use unproven treatments. The nation’s trust in public health has significantly gone down during the pandemic. And U of U Health doctors are seeing this happening all […]
Dr. Anthony Fauci recently said that Israel would have been the best place to be for COVID-19 vaccines early in the pandemic. Fauci spoke with Israeli vaccine expert professor Jonathan Gershoni in a video interview earlier this week about the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, according to The Times of Israel. When...
There are 109 locations in San Francisco providing booster vaccine shots to the general public, and quite a few of them do accept drop-ins. The COVID-19 vaccine booster shot is now available to everyone 18 and up in the state of California, and it’s on all of us to make sure California keeps the lowest COVID case rate in the country. And that means getting your booster shot if your prior COVID-19 vaccination was six months ago or longer.
