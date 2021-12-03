ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

AG Nessel, SOS Benson react to fees paid in failed “Kraken” election lawsuit

By Wells Foster
WLNS
WLNS
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xkGF5_0dCnBjo100

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson released statements on Thursday in response to the State of Michigan being awarded around $22,000 by the U.S. District Court after a failed election lawsuit known as the “Kraken” by election fraud conspiracy theorists.

“The awarding of fees further holds accountable the attorneys who worked to distort our democracy in favor of lining their own pockets,” Nessel said.  “These attorneys demonstrated a flagrant disregard for the law and attempted to use the courts to further a false and destructive narrative.  While there is likely no amount of money that can undo the damage they caused, I am happy to see these sanctions handed down.”

“There are consequences to filing meritless lawsuits to grab media attention and mislead Americans,” Benson said. “The sanctions awarded in this case are a testament to that, even if the dollar amounts pale in comparison to the damage that’s already been done to our nation’s democracy.”

The opening paragraph of Judge Linda Parker’s opinion reads, “This lawsuit represents a historic and profound abuse of the judicial process. It is one thing to take on the charge of vindicating rights associated with an allegedly fraudulent election. It is another to take on the charge of deceiving a federal court and the American people into believing that rights were infringed, without regard to whether any laws or rights were in fact violated. This is what happened here.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Government
WLNS

EXPLAINED: Michigan open carry laws

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In Michigan, anyone 18 and up can purchase a gun as long as they pass a background check. Despite the ease of purchasing a firearm, gun laws in the Mitten can be a bit confusing. 6 News’ Samana Sheikh spoke with various law experts who broke down the basics of open […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Michigan Senate approves $3.3B water infrastructure bill

The Michigan Senate on Thursday unanimously approved $3.3 billion in water infrastructure spending to replace lead pipes and repair aging dams around the state while also sending money to a Detroit-area system that has struggled with flooding blamed on climate change.
LANSING, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jocelyn Benson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Election Fraud#Kraken#Sos#State#The U S District Court#Americans#Nexstar Media Inc#Wlns 6 News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WLNS

Michigan doctors weigh in on new COVID-19 variant, recent surge

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – As COVID-19 cases are surging in Michigan, doctors at Henry Ford Health in Jackson are working to learn more about the emerging omicron variant first discovered in South Africa. “Now we are seeing Omicron pop up in Europe. It’s been identified in Canada. I’ll be surprised if there are not actually […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

WLNS

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
702K+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy