Dec. 3 (UPI) -- The University of Maryland announced Friday that men's basketball coach Mark Turgeon is stepping down from his position, effective immediately. Turgeon, who had been at the helm of the Terrapins since 2011, signed a three-year contract extension in April that was expected to keep him at the school until 2026. He was set to earn more than $17 million over the length of the deal, but the Baltimore Sun reported the buyout was $5 million if taken before May 1, 2022.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO