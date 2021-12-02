ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

The South’s Got Something to Say: Dirty South at CAMH

By MICHAEL MCFADDEN
artsandculturetx.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthern sensibilities influence a broad swath of contemporary art, with artists from the region gaining popularity for works that reference the rich histories and traditions of their homes only to have institutions ignore them. First opened at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and on view at the Contemporary...

artsandculturetx.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hyperallergic

“Discovery of a Lifetime”: Rare Tudor Paintings From Elizabeth I’s Reign Found Hidden in Medieval Manor

While peeling away layers of plaster as part of routine preparations for a building repair project, a team of restorers in England made “the discovery of a lifetime.” At Calverley Old Hall, a medieval manor in West Yorkshire, the restorers found shockingly well-preserved Tudor wall paintings likely dating to the reign of Queen Elizabeth I in the 16th century.
U.K.
thevoiceofpelham.ca

Little-known Black history comes to light in new documentary series

“Canfield Roots” reveals the now largely forgotten story of how escaped slaves started new lives in rural Niagara. The village of Canfield lies about half an hour due west of Fenwick, out Canborough Road and Highway 3. There is little to distinguish the town these days—a cluster of houses lining the highway for about half a kilometre, no commerce to speak of, no real town centre or significant buildings to warrant a glance. Once it was a bustling community, hub of three rail lines, with hotels, banks, stores, a blacksmith shop, and many churches. At one time, it was also home to a large and vibrant Black community known as “Freedom Seekers,” escaped slaves from the United States, who settled there and made lives for themselves and their families. The 1851 census reveals that the Canfield population included 137 Black citizens; today there is not a single Black person left in the town.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
ARTnews

At Art Basel Miami Beach, Large-Scale Artworks Reflect on Tumultuous Past Two Years

Several large-scale artworks have touched down this week in the Miami Beach Convention Center as part of Art Basel’s U.S. edition, the first to take place since 2019. Taking its name from the imaginary geographical lines that run from north to south, the fair’s Meridians section will present a range of 16 commissioned and historic works by some of today’s leading and most-closely watched artists, including Howardena Pindella, Yinka Shonibare, Maxwell Alexandre, Brendan Fernandes, Todd Gray, and more. “These links of north to south” are a guiding force, said Magalí Arriola, the director of Museo Tamayo in Mexico City who organized...
VISUAL ART
cultureowl.com

Five University Art Museums Acquire Artwork from the Collection of Souls Grown Deep

Souls Grown Deep Foundation and Community Partnership announced that the Blanton Museum of Art (The University of Texas at Austin), Hampton University Museum, Hood Museum of Art (Dartmouth College), Princeton University Art Museum, and RISD Museum have made acquisitions from its collection of artworks by Black artists from the Southern United States, including Mary Lee Bendolph, Sally Mae Pettway Mixon, Thornton Dial, Lonnie Holley, and Purvis Young.
MUSEUMS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Contemporary Art#The Dirty South#American South#Camh#Southern#Vmfa#Blackness
Beaumont Enterprise

Breonna Taylor honored by peaceful augmented-reality garden

Say her name with flowers on your tongue — that's what Breonna Taylor's sister wants during Miami's art week from people visiting an augmented reality garden created to honor her late sister. “Breonna's Garden," commemorating the 26-year-old medical worker fatally shot by police during an apartment raid, is a reminder...
VISUAL ART
artreview.com

New positions and prizes: Yung Ma at Hayward Gallery; Humberto Moro at Dia; inaugural Gold Art Prize winners announced

London’s Hayward Gallery has announced the appointment of Yung Ma as curator. This year Ma was the artistic director of the 11th Seoul Mediacity Biennale; he was also, until his move to the Hayward Gallery, curator of the Contemporary Art and Prospective Creation Department at Centre Pompidou in Paris. Prior to this, he was associate curator of Moving Image at M+, Hong Kong, and has twice co-curated the Hong Kong Pavilion at the Venice Biennale (2009 and 2013).
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

Community Policy