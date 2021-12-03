ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Biden helps light National Christmas Tree near White House

By The Associated Press
WTAJ
WTAJ
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FtD8m_0dCn9uEJ00

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden helped light the National Christmas Tree on Thursday while remembering those lost to the COVID-19 pandemic and crediting the American people for his optimism.

Biden also paid tribute to service members, thanking them for their sacrifices.

Striking Kellogg’s workers to get 3% raises in new contract

“We are a great nation because of you, the American people,” Biden said, joined on stage by his wife, first lady Jill Biden. “You’ve made me so optimistic.”

It was Biden’s first time participating in the nearly 100-year-old tradition in the nation’s capital. Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, joined the Bidens.

Singer-actor LL Cool J hosted the program, which featured performances by Billy Porter, Chris Stapleton, H.E.R., Kristin Chenoweth, Patti LaBelle and Howard University’s gospel choir.

The evergreen tree on the Ellipse, just south of the White House, was lit up in red and white lights. It is surrounded by smaller trees representing every U.S. state and territory and the District of Columbia. Students from across the country made the ornaments used to decorate the trees.

The first National Christmas Tree lighting was held on Christmas Eve in 1923.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Kamala Harris’s top adviser to leave office after talk of White House rift

Symone Sanders, the chief spokesperson and senior adviser to vice president Kamala Harris, is leaving the White House at the end of the year.The 31-year-old had served the Joe Biden administration for three years, beginning with the 2020 presidential campaign. Ms Sanders was also the national press secretary for senator Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign."Symone has served honourably for three years," a source familiar with the matter told CNN. "The president and vice president are grateful for Symone's service and advocacy for this White House. She is a valued member, a team player, and she will be missed. We are...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
US News and World Report

Biden, Trump Block Traffic on Road to the White House

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, in North Carolina on Thursday for an event promoting the new infrastructure law, had nothing but gushing praise for Vice President Kamala Harris, who in turn lauded the agenda of the man who beat both of them in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary: President Joe Biden.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
ABC30 Fresno

First Lady Jill Biden unveils White House holiday theme and decorations

WASHINGTON DC -- The White House unveiled its holiday decorations on Monday, going along with the theme selected this year by first lady Jill Biden, who titled her inspiration "Gifts from the Heart." East Wing communications director Elizabeth Alexander told CNN the idea for Biden's theme was to showcase "things...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ll Cool J
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Kristin Chenoweth
Person
Chris Stapleton
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Patti Labelle
stljewishlight.org

Kamala Harris and Douglas Emhoff wanted an appropriate menorah. They turned to the ‘Mensch of Maiden Hills.’

WASHINGTON (JTA) — The Biden administration is all about getting folks to work together to climb out of a COVID-stricken economy. That might explain why the first menorah lit by a Jewish spouse to a vice president came from the home of a businessman revered for paying employees for months while he rebuilt a factory destroyed in a fire.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Tree#Christmas Eve#Ap#American#Kellogg#Bidens#H E R#Howard University#The White House#The Wtaj Newsletter#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
White House
CBS LA

Reporter’s Notebook: Suzanne Marques At The White House To Interview First Lady Jill Biden

CBS2 News This Morning’s Suzanne Marques is in Washington, D.C., to interview First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. Follow along with her experiences here. By Suzanne Marques WASHINGTON (CBSLA) – What comes to mind when you think of the holidays? When I was a child, my mom would tie up toys in black trash bags, so we couldn’t see what she got us for Christmas. She’d hide them in her closet or in the garage. The holiday decor inside the White House in Washington D.C. This year’s theme is “Gifts from the Heart.” Dec. 1, 2021. (Credit: Suzanne Marques, CBSLA) These days, so many Amazon...
POLITICS
New York Post

Social media users knock WH Christmas decorations as colorless, ‘ugly’

First lady Jill Biden’s holiday decorations drew some jeers Monday, with one user wondering, “Where’s the color?,” another slamming the White House Christmas tree as “ugly” and a third pining for the more glitzy touch of Biden’s predecessor, Melania Trump. The first lady tweeted a photo of the 18-foot-tall Fraser...
POTUS
WTAJ

WTAJ

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy