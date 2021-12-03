ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Will Paul Tyson remain Alabama's holder? Nick Saban explains

By Mike Rodak
ourcommunitynow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt came at a point in the Iron Bowl when everything seemed...

ourcommunitynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals the exact reason Brian Kelly bolted Notre Dame for LSU

After putting together a 92-39 record in 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly has left to become the next head coach of the LSU Tigers. Kelly signed a 10-year, $95 million contract with LSU. The news was shocking and has sent waves throughout the college football landscape. According to Paul Finebaum, Brian Kelly bolting Notre Dame for LSU can be attributed to one simple reason: to win a national championship.
NOTRE DAME, IN
dawgnation.com

Georgia football sacks leader Adam Anderson arrested, charged with rape

Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson was charged with rape and booked at 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday night, according to the Athens-Clarke County jail booking recap. Anderson, who maintains his innocence per his attorney, voluntarily surrendered per AJC.com. Anderson has been indefinitely suspended since Nov. 1, three days after a field case...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Football
FanBuzz

Who is Lincoln Riley’s Wife?

Lincoln Riley may be young, but he’s already one of college football‘s premier coaches. He proved his pedigree on the field by leading the Oklahoma Sooners to four-straight Big 12 championships and three-straight College Football Playoff semifinal appearances. Despite falling short in the Rose Bowl, Orange Bowl and Peach Bowl...
NFL
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Message For Former Alabama Player That Transferred

On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team’s running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be “playing a lot” if...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Tyson
Person
Nick Saban
FanSided

Notre Dame football: First recruiting domino falls after Brian Kelly depature

The Notre Dame football team must tread lightly in the coming weeks, as they hope to hand on to some elite players in the next two recruiting classes. On Monday, news came down that Notre Dame football would be losing head coach Brian Kelly to the LSU Tigers. At first, it was just a rumor, then it became a reality, with Kelly telling his team to meet him for a meeting to discuss his departure at 7 AM ET on Tuesday.
NOTRE DAME, IN
Larry Brown Sports

Former Oklahoma players have clear pick for new head coach

The abrupt departure of Lincoln Riley has left Oklahoma searching for a new head coach. For several Oklahoma alumni, the choice is an obvious one. In the hours after Riley left for USC, there was a groundswell of support from ex-players for the Sooners to make a run at Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables. Venables has long been a highly-respected assistant coach, and served as Oklahoma’s defensive coordinator from 1999 to 2011.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

5-Star Quarterback Recruit Has Big Brian Kelly Prediction

Brian Kelly took the LSU job less than 24 hours ago. The aspirations are already sky-high. Walker Howard, a five-star quarterback committed to LSU, is amped up about the Kelly hire. In fact, he thinks it’s only a matter of time before the Tigers win another championship. Howard told a...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iron Bowl#American Football
ClutchPoints

Herschel Walker’s net worth in 2021

Herschel Walker is a two-time Pro Bowler and former NFL running back. He recently announced his candidacy for a United States Senate seat in Georgia, running as a Republican and receiving the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. Now, let’s take a look into Herschel Walker’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Luke Fickell reportedly has interest in top SEC job

Luke Fickell is having an outstanding season at Cincinnati that could culminate with a trip to the College Football Playoff. In the meantime, the head coach has been mentioned as a potential candidate for some much bigger jobs than the one he has with the Bearcats. He may be interested in at least one of them.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Nick Saban reveals his big problem with his Alabama team

Nick Saban is notoriously tough on his Alabama teams, but he has a very specific complaint about this year’s squad that he’s trying to address. Saban suggested that his Alabama team lacks the hunger of some past squads in light of last year’s national championship win. The Alabama coach attributed that to players being a little bit too satisfied and needing to be motivated in a different way.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Former LSU football player responds to Brian Kelly hire

LSU alum and ESPN analyst Marcus Spears couldn’t hold back his excitement over the Tigers hiring Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly. “I like the Brian Kelly hire. Dude can coach and I want LSU football to win consistently,” Spears wrote on Twitter. After sharing his take, the former Tigers...
COLLEGE SPORTS
New York Post

Tom Brady’s bestie starting to fall for Mac Jones

A favorite target of New England’s last great quarterback has started to become a fan of its current one, too. Mac Jones has led the Patriots to four consecutive wins and positioned them back into the playoff race for the final half of the season, and Julian Edelman, one of Tom Brady’s favorite targets and a close friend, is taking notice.
NFL
The Spun

ESPN CFB Analyst Has Surprising Spencer Rattler Update

Former Oklahoma star Spencer Rattler was one of the most intriguing names that popped up in the transfer portal earlier this week. After a frustrating sophomore campaign in Norman, the 2021 preseason Heisman favorite has decided to search for greener pastures elsewhere. One potential option came into the mix soon...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy