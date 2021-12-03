ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Wolf Pack Poisoned In Union County

Cover picture for the articleThe Oregon State Police is seeking public assistance in locating the person or persons responsible for the poisoning of the Catherine Wolf Pack in eastern Oregon. On February 9, 2021, Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division Troopers received information from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) regarding a...

The Associated Press

Oregon officials ask public help to find killers of 8 wolves

Officials in Oregon are asking for public assistance to locate the person or persons responsible for poisoning eight wolves in the eastern part of the state earlier this year. The Oregon State Police has been investigating the killing of all five members of the Catherine Pack in Union County, plus three other wolves from other packs, the agency said in a news release Thursday.
Oregon State Police seeking public assistance in the poisoning of Catherine Wolf Pack- Union County

The Oregon State Police is seeking public assistance in locating the person or persons responsible for the poisoning of the Catherine Wolf Pack in eastern Oregon. On February 9, 2021, Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division Troopers received information from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) regarding a possibly deceased, collared wolf. Troopers responded to the area and located five deceased wolves, three males, and two females. It was later determined the wolves were from the Catherine Pack, with all known members present and deceased. The wolves were located southeast of Mount Harris, within Union County. Fish and Wildlife Troopers and ODFW personnel with the assistance of a helicopter searched the area for anything of evidentiary value. An additional deceased magpie was also found in the vicinity of the deceased wolves.
Conservationists offering $26K reward in Oregon wolf poisoning case

PORTLAND, Ore. — A coalition of conservation and animal protection groups are offering a combined $26,000 for tips that lead to the capture and conviction of whoever poisoned and killed at least six gray wolves in eastern Oregon earlier this year. Oregon State Police said on Thursday that the poisonings...
