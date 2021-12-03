ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds STXB, DRNA, DVD And VSAT Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

By PR Newswire
 1 day ago

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (STXB) - Get Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (STXB) - Get Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of STXB and its wholly owned subsidiary, Spirit of Texas Bank SSB, by Simmons First National Corporation ("Simmons"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, holders of STXB common stock will receive, in the aggregate, 18,325,000 shares of Simmons common stock, while holders of STXB stock options and warrants will receive cash payments . If you own STXB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/stxb

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DRNA) - Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DRNA) - Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Report in connection with the proposed acquisition DRNA by Novo Nordisk. Under the terms of the merger agreement, DRNA shareholders will receive $38.25 in cash for each share of DRNA common stock that they hold. If you own DRNA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/drna

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (DVD) - Get Dover Motorsports, Inc. Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Dover Motorsports, Inc. (DVD) - Get Dover Motorsports, Inc. Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of DVD by Speedway Motorsports, LLC via a tender offer. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, DVD shareholders will receive $3.61 in cash for each share of DVD common stock that they hold. If you own DVD shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/dvd

Viasat, Inc. (VSAT) - Get ViaSat, Inc. Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Viasat, Inc. (VSAT) - Get ViaSat, Inc. Report in connection with VSAT proposed acquisition of Inmarsat ("Inmarsat"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Inmarsat's shareholders will receive $850.0 million in cash, subject to adjustments, and approximately 46.36 million newly issued VSAT shares valued at $3.1 billion, based on the November 5, 2021 closing price of $67.00 per VSAT share. At closing, on a pro forma basis, Inmarsat shareholders are expected to be issued shares representing an aggregate of 37.5% of VSAT stock on a fully diluted basis. If you own VSAT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/vsat

Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP305 Broadway, 7 th Floor New York, NY 10007 (212) 682-3025 (888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-stxb-drna-dvd-and-vsat-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301436800.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

