ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Nationwide Holiday Mental Health Poll Reveals Americans Are Worried About Contracting COVID, Missing Family Members And Procuring And Affording Gifts

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 1 day ago

WASHINGTON, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new poll, Americans are five times more likely to say their level of stress increases rather than decreases (41% to 7%) during the holidays. This year, top areas of concern are contracting COVID-19 during gatherings (38%), and finding (40%) and affording (46%) gifts. The unvaccinated are less worried than the vaccinated about contracting COVID-19 (28% to 43%). Additionally, nearly half of adults (47%) are anxious about missing family members around the holidays.

The poll, conducted by Morning Consult on behalf of the American Psychiatric Association (APA) was fielded between November 17-21, 2021, among a nationally representative sample of 2,119 adults.

"This holiday season, as many are returning to pre-COVID traditions like seeing family and shopping, it's normal to feel a mixture of emotions," said APA President Vivian Pender, M.D. "It's important to take joy in the moments we can, and to know that it's okay not to feel okay. Check in with yourself and if you're feeling overwhelmed or anxious, talk to friends or family, and know that help is available."

Among the poll's top findings:

  • Two in five healthcare workers (40%) are worried about working long hours in the holiday season. 54% of them say their stress increases during holidays generally, with 33% anticipating higher stress levels than in 2020.
  • Parents are particularly worried about the holidays, with nearly half concerned about contracting (48%) or spreading (47%) COVID at gatherings. Moms are more likely than dads to worry about affording gifts (61% vs. 47%) and are 14% more likely than dads to say the level of stress in their life increases during the holidays (53% vs. 39%).
  • Younger adults are consistently more likely than older adults to say they are anxious about the holidays, particularly about social and family dynamics.
  • Hispanic adults are more likely than those of other racial and ethnic groups to say they anticipate feeling more stress compared to last year.

Despite their worries, on an open-ended question, many expressed an overall rosy outlook on the holidays.

"While we are pleased to be rejoining our families and friends, depending on who you are or where you work, stress may be a bigger factor," said APA CEO and Medical Director Saul Levin, M.D., M.P.A. "It's particularly important, in this season of celebrating, to remember how hard our health care workforce continues to labor to ensure the rest of us can be safe, and that this work has an emotional toll. Remember to protect yourselves and those around you by following health guidelines in these COVID times."

The full results are available here. The interviews were conducted online and the data were weighted to approximate a target sample of adults based on gender, educational attainment, age, race, and region. Results have a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.

For more information, please visit www.psychiatry.org.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nationwide-holiday-mental-health-poll-reveals-americans-are-worried-about-contracting-covid-missing-family-members-and-procuring-and-affording-gifts-301436798.html

SOURCE American Psychiatric Association

Comments / 0

Related
wfxg.com

Mental health impact of COVID-19

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - FOX54 sat down with a local clinical psychologist who has been working with patients throughout the pandemic. "People have lost their connection to the natural protective factors that we access in our environment," says Dr. Christopher Drescher with the Medical College of Georgia. Drastic changes have...
AUGUSTA, GA
pix11.com

Mental Wellness Monday: Navigating family holiday gatherings

For this week’s Mental Wellness Monday the PIX11 Morning News chatted about holiday gatherings with family. This week is Thanksgiving and sometimes these big events and gatherings can be stressful, especially depending on the family dynamics. Dr. Jeff Gardere, a board-certified clinical psychologist, joined the show to chat about the...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
wbrc.com

Holidays and mental health

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The upcoming holidays may not be a happy time for many people especially because of the pandemic. There is free mental health counseling available for you through the Alabama Covid Response Unit. People are grieving the loss of loved ones, and suffering from mental health and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Covid#Apa
Republic

Health officials worry about spread of COVID-19 during holidays

Local health officials say they are seeing an alarming increase in the number of children and high-risk adults in the Columbus area who are falling ill with COVID-19. The increases are of particular concern, officials say, with the holiday season in full swing, colder weather forcing gatherings indoors and a stubbornly high hospital census at Columbus Regional Hospital that has been in the double-digits since Aug. 3.
COLUMBUS, IN
phl17.com

Holiday stress or clinical depression?

The holiday season is in full swing and that means there’s a lot going on from planning gatherings, to seeing family members, and to spending lots of money on gifts. People usually feel the need to meet a lot of expectations during this time of year that will lead to stress and loneliness for lots of folks.
MENTAL HEALTH
Axios

Mayors concerned about residents' mental health

The No. 1 concern of U.S. mayors about the long-term consequences of the pandemic is their residents' mental health, followed closely by the learning loss for children, a survey released this morning finds. Why it matters: Last year, the top worry among the mayors polled annually in the Menino Survey...
HOMELESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NBC4 Columbus

COVID-19 takes teen’s family members during the holidays

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Losing a loved one is never easy, but for Allison Brady, COVID-19 took the loss to an almost inconceivable level. One of the scariest things about COVID-19 for Allison was the unknown, especially about how sick her parents might get due to being high risk. Allison thought her worst fears were […]
COLUMBUS, OH
ValleyCentral

‘Holiday Blues’: Family support much needed this year, say mental health experts

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The holidays are normally filled with joy and laughter. However, for some people, it is also a time filled with sadness. Dr. Gerardo Mireles, Psychologist with Mireles Psychological Health Services said this year emotions are running high within families because the pandemic has made a huge impact on everyone’s lives. Vanessa […]
HARLINGEN, TX
CBS Chicago

‘Increase Your Vigilance’: What Doctors Are Saying About Staying Safe From COVID As The Pandemic Continues Into The Holiday Season

CHICAGO (CBS) — There’s a troubling trendline in Illinois. State leaders think there’s a connection to Thanksgiving one week ago. In Illinois, COVID cases are up 24% in the last two weeks. COVID deaths are up 13%. As folks ramp up social calendars with festivals like the Wrigleyville Christkindlmarket, experts say your antenna for risk should be up too. CBS 2’s Chris Tye reports big events and a busy time of year that’s concerning the physicians. After a year without holiday staples, Chicagoans are back at their posts including iconic shopping spots, communal skate rinks and holiday festivals. But Old St. Nick’s 2021 debut...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TIME

How to Talk to Your Family About COVID-19 Before the Holidays

It’s entirely possible to love and dread the holidays at the same time—especially in 2021, which promises awkward conversations along with glad tidings and good cheer. As families and friends plan to get together this year, they’ll not only need to weigh the risk of getting sick from COVID-19 , but also the possibility that some attendees have taken safety protocols more seriously than others.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
kmvt

How to talk to your family about mental health

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As we are gathering together for the holiday season, families are now having more time to have conversations about mental health, and this may be a good time to open up to your family about it. One person struggling from mental health problems for over...
TWIN FALLS, ID
thedacare.org

Help Caregivers Find Joy During the Holidays

Recommendations for those Caring for Loved Ones with Alzheimer’s and Other Illnesses. The holidays are a time when many people look forward to special celebrations with friends and family. When a loved one is suffering from Alzheimer’s or another dementia-related disease, the season can often bring additional stress for families.
HEALTH
Parents Magazine

Parents Are Quitting Social Media For the Holidays and Not Looking Back

It all starts innocently enough. I curl into bed after another exhausting day trying to get my house ready for the onslaught of the holiday season and click on Instagram to reward myself with a few uninterrupted minutes of mindless scrolling before going to sleep. However, the moment the first photo of a "perfect" Christmas tree, a clutter-free and spotless home, or a family in matching $100 holiday pajamas appears on my screen, the darkness starts to set in. Those initial bursts of excited dopamine are replaced with overwhelming feelings of sadness, anxiety, and inadequacy.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
72K+
Post
252K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy