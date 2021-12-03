ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tutor Perini Announces Two Projects Collectively Valued At $218.8 Million

By Business Wire
Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) - Get Tutor Perini Corporation Report (the "Company"), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced today that its subsidiary, Black Micro Construction Corp., has been awarded a firm fixed-price contract valued at $161,815,880 by the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Pacific Division ("NAVFAC Pacific"), for site development and construction of an aircraft parking apron and taxiway at the Tinian International Airport, Tinian, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. Initial mobilization to the island will begin in April 2022, with work to commence in June and be completed by October 2025. The project will be included in the Company's fourth-quarter 2021 backlog.

In addition, the Black Construction-Tutor Perini JV has been awarded a firm fixed-price contract valued at $56,970,960 by NAVFAC Pacific for the J-015 Enlisted Dining Facility project at Camp Blaz Marine Corps Base Guam. The contract supports the Defense Policy Review Initiative and is funded by the Government of Japan as part of the International Agreement between the United States and Japan. The 40,000 square-foot enlisted dining facility will serve 1,020 customers per hour. The project also provides a 3,000 square foot cold storage warehouse, a 2,000 square foot general-purpose warehouse and over 7,000 square yard of paved parking and loading areas, among other features. Work is expected to begin immediately and be completed in December 2023. The project will be included in the Company's fourth-quarter 2021 backlog.

About Tutor Perini Corporation

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading civil, building and specialty construction company offering diversified general contracting and design-build services to private clients and public agencies throughout the world. We have provided construction services since 1894 and have established a strong reputation within our markets by executing large, complex projects on time and within budget while adhering to strict quality control measures.

