KILLONA, La. — An arrest warrant has been issued for the November 9 shooting of five in Killona. Sheriff Greg Champagne announced that an arrest warrant has been issued for Johtre Isaiah Scott, 19, of Edgard, Louisiana for one count of first-degree murder and four counts of attempted first-degree murder as a result of a shooting which occurred in Killona, Louisiana on November 9, 2021 just before 6:20 P.M.

KILLONA, LA ・ 10 DAYS AGO