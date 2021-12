If you ask any small business owner about their biggest difficulty, they’ll probably say something along the lines of, “I don’t have enough time to ….”. Small business owners are specialists at making the most of every spare moment. They aren’t specialists, however, at recognizing when to turn off their minds, turn off their laptops, or let go of things that don’t require their personal touch or could benefit from the expertise of a professional.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 14 DAYS AGO