Throughout the last several months, the steady increase in diesel fuel prices has created a hectic pricing environment in the freight industry due to the inability to accurately factor in fuel costs for bidding months, or even weeks, in advance of hauling the load. This inconvenience already has the potential to be very costly, but what if the driver is turned away at the station where he or she intends to refuel because there is no diesel at the pump? Yes, this is a real possibility in today’s environment.

TRAFFIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO