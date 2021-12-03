ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

FEMA to send mobile COVID-19 vaccination unit to Western Washington

By Olivia Sullivan - Seattle Weekly
ourcommunitynow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe federal government is stepping in to help Western Washington...

ourcommunitynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
northwestgeorgianews.com

FEMA still offering COVID-19 funeral assistance funds

Federal funds are available to alleviate the financial stress caused by the pandemic, including assistance for funeral expenses. In early April, the Federal Emergency Management Agency began providing financial assistance for funeral expenses incurred after Jan. 20, 2020 for deaths related to COVID-19. While over 13,000 Georgians have applied, or...
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
KEYT

Thousands of Air Guard, Reserves don’t meet vaccine deadline

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 6% of the Air National Guard and Reserve did not meet the deadline to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and could begin to face consequences if they don’t get the mandated shots or receive an exemption, the Air Force said Friday. Air Guard members who report for their monthly drill this weekend will be allowed to participate and will be paid — whether they are vaccinated or not. The Air Force said roughly 11,000 troops did not get the vaccine by the deadline Thursday. There are about 107,000 Air Guard members and 68,000 in the Reserves, and about 3,500 of the unvaccinated have received medical or administrative exemptions.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Washington#Mobile#Vaccinations#Covid 19#Federal Way
24/7 Wall St.

How Consumer Debt in Washington Changed During the Pandemic

At the height of COVID-19 pandemic, the nation’s unemployment rate soared to 15%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports. The fallout on American workers was immediate as many lost their paychecks or saw their wages plummet overnight. However, broadly speaking, in much of the country, the economic damage from the pandemic did not prove to […]
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS Boston

‘More Than 100% Capacity’: NH Hospitals Stressed By Increase In COVID Cases

EXETER, NH (CBS) – Hospital leaders in New Hampshire are warning that the state’s healthcare system is under stress due to the latest increase in COVID-19 cases. “We want the public to know that the health system in all of New Hampshire is under the most duress I’ve seen in 25 years of working as an emergency physician,” said Dr. Neil Meehan, Chief Physician Executive at Exeter Hospital. On Friday, the New Hampshire’s Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,450 new positive cases. Meehan says 25 to 35 percent of patients at Exeter have COVID. Other patients have delayed care,...
EXETER, NH
beckershospitalreview.com

94% of BCBS of North Dakota employees to receive $500 COVID-19 vaccine incentive

Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota is awarding $500 to 94 percent of its employees — those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or received an approved exception. The move is a response to local labor shortages and serves as an incentive to reach higher employee vaccination, Dan Conrad, Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota CEO, told the Grand Forks Herald.
GRAND FORKS, ND
ridgwayrecord.com

Elk County Commissioners announce FEMA COVID-19 Funeral Assistance program.

ELK COUNTY--The COVID-19 pandemic caused disruptions throughout the world and the loss of all too many lives. The Elk County Commissioners, Fritz Lecker, Matt Quesenberry, and Joe Daghir, have helped coordinate Elk County's response to the crisis over the past two years. From the first COVID-19 CARES program to the CHIRP program that assisted many local restaurants and lodging facilities, and outright grants to Emergency Medical Responders and police stations through the county, the Commissioners have worked to ensure that Elk County weathered the storm that raged over the county. The Commissioners are reaching out to Elk County Residents about a newly implemented program that seeks to assist all families that have suffered the loss of life due to the pandemic.
ELK COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Hampshire Gazette

Mobile clinics expand access to COVID-19 treatment

Two state-supported mobile clinics in Fall River and Holyoke began administering monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19 last week and a third unit will be deployed to Everett on Friday, state officials said Tuesday. The Department of Public Health announced that the three state-supported mobile treatment units will offer monoclonal antibody...
EVERETT, MA
harkeraquila.com

COVID-19 vaccination mandates enforced in New Zealand, Italy and United States

New Zealand and Italy placed new vaccine mandates and authorized more vaccines in October to increase vaccination amongst education and healthcare workers. As of Nov. 3, the United States has reported 22 cases per 100,000 people, while New Zealand has reported 2.4 cases per 100,000 people and Italy has reported 7.2 cases.
WORLD
NBC San Diego

U.S. Navy Meets COVID-19 Vaccine Deadline With High Compliance Rate

The deadline has arrived for active-duty sailors and Marines to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, but there is still a small percentage who have yet to start the process. Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro recently said sailors would not be kicked out of the Navy for failing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
thecentersquare.com

SNAP recipients to receive extra benefits on Wednesday

(The Center Square) – More than 213,100 households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will see a bit more in their monthly allocations. Gov. Ned Lamont said in a news release the state’s Department of Social Services will distribute $32.3 million in taxpayer-funded SNAP benefits on Wednesday as part of federal relief dollars sent to states during the pandemic.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy