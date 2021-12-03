Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans TV information: How to watch NFL Week 13 game

After a three-game homestand, the Indianapolis Colts will be on the road. They will take on the Buffalo Bills at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Highmark Stadium. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games. Indianapolis didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup...
The Buffalo Bills (6-3), led by quarterback Josh Allen, face the Indianapolis Colts (5-5), led by quarterback Carson Wentz, in Week 11 of the NFL regular season on Sunday, November 21, 2021 (11/21/21) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. Local fans can watch the game for free via...
The Indianapolis Colts play the Houston Texans this Sunday. Here are the odds and prediction for the Week 13 matchup. After a disappointing finish in Week 12, the Indianapolis Colts will look to bounce back against the Houston Texans. Indianapolis will enter the game 6-6, just outside the playoffs, and will need a win to keep pace with the crowded field.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head back out on the road Sunday after a big home win, trekking north to take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Sunday’s game:. Game Info. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) vs. Indianapolis...
The Indianapolis Colts have one of the latest Bye weeks in the NFL this season. Indy has played 12 of their 13 straight games before they are afforded a week off and a chance to get healthy. The 13th game is upon us this week as the Colts travel to...
The Indianapolis Colts will travel to Houston to face the Texans in Week 13. The game time is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 5, at NRG Stadium. The contest will mark the 40th all-time regular season matchup between the teams, with the Colts leading the series at 30-9. In Week 6, Indianapolis hosted and defeated Houston, 31- 3.
The Houston Texans face the Indianapolis Colts to complete their season series for 2021. The Colts got the better of the Texans in Week 6, dropping Houston 31-3 at Lucas Oil Stadium, tallying their third consecutive win against the Texans, which would go towards the Colts’ 12th sweep of Houston in series history.
Colts head coach Frank Reich did not rule any players out for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans following Friday's final practice of the week at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. Notably, DeForest Buckner (knee) was a full participant in Friday's practice. Reich added he's "optimistic" safety Khari Willis...
The Dallas Cowboys will be missing wide receiver Amari Cooper for at least two of their three games in a 12-day span, beginning Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Cooper was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday. Cooper tested positive for COVID-19 and is unvaccinated, according to ESPN, which...
The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in the midst of complicated situation pertaining to their quarterback position. With Ben Roethlisberger’s status still in doubt due to a positive COVID-19 test, the organization doesn’t have a clear answer as to who will line up under center for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has one of the hottest seats of any coach in the NFL. Not only is his team a disappointing 3-8 on the season following a rash of injuries that Seattle’s shallow roster failed to overcome, but he has also had a rocky relationship with his star quarterback, Russell Wilson.
Over the weekend, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers found themselves in an unfamiliar spot – losing. Heading into the weekend at 6-2, the Buccaneers were expected to easily dispatch the Washington Football Team. However, like last year’s playoff matchup between the two teams, Washington proved to be a tough out. Taylor...
The Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly discussed a major trade at the deadline earlier this week. Philadelphia star defensive lineman Fletcher Cox remained with the NFC East franchise, despite being mentioned in trade rumors throughout the season. However, while the Eagles held onto Cox, they reportedly discussed a...
