ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans TV information: How to watch NFL Week 13 game

By Jeremy Cluff, The Arizona Republic - YAHOO!News
ourcommunitynow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans play Sunday in...

ourcommunitynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Colts Game Sunday: Colts vs Texans odds and prediction for NFL Week 13 Game

The Indianapolis Colts play the Houston Texans this Sunday. Here are the odds and prediction for the Week 13 matchup. After a disappointing finish in Week 12, the Indianapolis Colts will look to bounce back against the Houston Texans. Indianapolis will enter the game 6-6, just outside the playoffs, and will need a win to keep pace with the crowded field.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Houston Texans Tv
USA Today

Bucs vs. Colts, NFL Week 12: How to watch, listen and stream online

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head back out on the road Sunday after a big home win, trekking north to take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Sunday’s game:. Game Info. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) vs. Indianapolis...
NFL
Yardbarker

Key Areas to Watch in Colts vs. Texans Week 13 Showdown

The Indianapolis Colts have one of the latest Bye weeks in the NFL this season. Indy has played 12 of their 13 straight games before they are afforded a week off and a chance to get healthy. The 13th game is upon us this week as the Colts travel to...
NFL
Indianapolis Colts

How to Watch: Colts @ Texans

The Indianapolis Colts will travel to Houston to face the Texans in Week 13. The game time is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 5, at NRG Stadium. The contest will mark the 40th all-time regular season matchup between the teams, with the Colts leading the series at 30-9. In Week 6, Indianapolis hosted and defeated Houston, 31- 3.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Indianapolis Colts

Colts Do Not Rule Out Any Players For Week 13 vs. Houston Texans

Colts head coach Frank Reich did not rule any players out for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans following Friday's final practice of the week at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. Notably, DeForest Buckner (knee) was a full participant in Friday's practice. Reich added he's "optimistic" safety Khari Willis...
NFL
The Spun

The Steelers Have Added A New Quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in the midst of complicated situation pertaining to their quarterback position. With Ben Roethlisberger’s status still in doubt due to a positive COVID-19 test, the organization doesn’t have a clear answer as to who will line up under center for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL
The Spun

Bucs Have Made An Official Decision On Richard Sherman

Over the weekend, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers found themselves in an unfamiliar spot – losing. Heading into the weekend at 6-2, the Buccaneers were expected to easily dispatch the Washington Football Team. However, like last year’s playoff matchup between the two teams, Washington proved to be a tough out. Taylor...
NFL
The Spun

Eagles, Steelers Reportedly Discussed Blockbuster Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly discussed a major trade at the deadline earlier this week. Philadelphia star defensive lineman Fletcher Cox remained with the NFC East franchise, despite being mentioned in trade rumors throughout the season. However, while the Eagles held onto Cox, they reportedly discussed a...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy