Diversity Richmond donates $10,000 in household merchandise to CARITAS

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Diversity Richmond has announced they donated 60 boxes of new household essentials, valued at more than $10,000, to the CARITAS Furniture Bank on Thursday.

The LGBTQ community center said today’s donation is the first to be distributed out of the $120,000 in merchandise they received in the last month through a partnership with Amazon.

Just in time for the holidays, Diversity Richmond described their staff delivering the donations to CARITAS “in a box truck wrapped with a huge red bow.”

The truck held a variety of brand new items including bedding, housewares, kitchen supplies, small household appliances and toys.

The items will be given to CARITAS clients free of charge, through the organization’s Furniture Bank.

“The CARITAS Furniture Bank helps families who are coming out of a crisis to start their new lives,” said Furniture Bank Program Manager Sandy Morris in a release. “Our very own neighbors in need come in here to find new furniture and full of hope every single day and it’s so exciting to be a part of.”

CARITAS said over 1,000 adults and children receive essential household items through their Furniture Bank each year.

“We know that, through CARITAS, this merchandise will immediately go into the hands and homes of people and families who are working hard to get back on their feet,” said Diversity Richmond Spokesperson James Millner. “This is exactly the kind of impact we hoped we could make with this donation from Amazon.”

Millner said staff and volunteers at Diversity Richmond are planning to continue to make donations to CARITAS and other community partners throughout the holiday season and beyond.

“There is just so much good that can come from this massive donation of merchandise,” Millner said. “It is a shining example of what can happen when non-profits work together with companies.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.