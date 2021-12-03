ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside Pitch: What will end MLB's lockout, and how are Cardinals positioned to exit it?

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the Hot Stove League shut down, fans...

The Spun

Former Mets Pitcher Reportedly Died In Sleep Last Night

Former Mets pitcher Pedro Feliciano reportedly passed away in his sleep on Sunday night. ESPN’s Eduardo Perez first had the news on his Twitter account on Monday morning. Feliciano was just 45 years old and was reportedly jet skiing on Sunday with his family. Feliciano played nine seasons in the...
FanSided

Red Sox steal from the Yankees again with surprising waiver claim

The Boston Red Sox added an outfielder from the Yankees roster. The Boston Red Sox announced that they have claimed outfielder Tim Locastro off waivers from the New York Yankees. The Yankees acquired Locastro from the Arizona Diamondbacks last July but his time in the Bronx was brief. He was...
The Spun

Carlos Correa Makes Official Decision On Qualifying Offer

Carlos Correa has made an official decision on his qualifying offer from the Houston Astros. Correa has declined the Astros’ $18.4 million qualifying offer, according to Jon Heyman. His days in Houston are over. The 27-year-old star is now the top free agent in baseball and is bound to receive...
FanSided

3 Freddie Freeman destinations that would break Braves fans’ hearts

It remains unclear where Freddie Freeman will end up, but one thing is clear: there are no worse places for Braves fans to see him than these 3 teams. Although Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman rejected the Braves’ initial extension offer of five years for $135 million, it doesn’t mean that he rejected the prospect of returning to Atlanta.
FanSided

Colorado Rockies lose Antonio Santos to New York Mets

After appearing in 10 Major League games over the course of two seasons, the Colorado Rockies have lost pitcher Antonio Santos to the New York Mets on a Wednesday afternoon waiver claim. Here’s what we know about the New York Mets claiming Antonio Santos off waivers from the Colorado Rockies.
The Staten Island Advance

‘Let him be someone else’s problem’ -- Mets fans react after star pitcher blasts team’s front office

Marcus Stroman is no stranger to making noise on social media and he’s making the rounds on Twitter once more. The star free agent pitcher, who has spent parts of the past three years with the Mets (opted out in 2020), is making noise on the bird app (again). Stroman pitched to a 3.02 era over 179 innings in Queens last season and is expected to fetch a contract in the realm of $100M -- but it sounds like that contract won’t come from his previous employer.
ClutchPoints

Mets lose another key pitcher to Angels in free agency

The Los Angeles Angels made one of the first big moves in MLB free agency, signing former Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard to a one-year deal. They followed that up with another raid of the Mets on Monday. According to Angels beat writer Jeff Fletcher, the Halos reached an agreement on...
Bleacher Report

Kyle Schwarber Declines $11.5M Red Sox Contract Option for 2022 Season

Kyle Schwarber's time with the Boston Red Sox may be coming to an end. The slugger had a mutual option on his contract for the 2022 season that ESPN reported was worth $11.5 million with a $3 million buyout, but he declined his option on Thursday. However, he could still...
Valdosta Daily Times

MLB Lockout: What now for Braves, Freeman?

The start of a Major League Baseball (MLB) lockout only adds to the intrigue and uncertainty regarding the future of one former National League Most Valuable Player. Just before MLB locked its players out this week, there were a frenzy of free agent signings, which was no surprise. Teams wanted to lock up certain players before a long winter of uncertainty took place. Most of the notable names were quickly swept off the market, including Max Scherzer (Mets) and Javier Baez (Tigers). But the most notable name for Atlanta Braves fans remained unsigned, adding to the likelihood that a Braves' extension is not guaranteed.
ClutchPoints

Max Scherzer blames Dodgers for dead arm in playoffs

Newly-signed New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer spent half of a season with the Los Angeles Dodgers after arriving there via trade at the deadline. Seen as a great fit at the time of the trade, it turns out that things weren’t actually so rosy between Scherzer and the Dodgers. In fact, Scherzer blames the Dodgers for his bad postseason experience.
The Spun

Cubs Reportedly Pushing For Major Free Agency Signing

The Chicago Cubs haven’t made a huge splash yet in free agency. That could change very soon considering the front office is in talks with one of the top pitchers remaining on the market. Cubs radio host Matt Spiegel was first to report the team’s interest in right-handed pitcher Marcus...
