Inside Pitch: What will end MLB's lockout, and how are Cardinals positioned to exit it?

The start of a Major League Baseball (MLB) lockout only adds to the intrigue and uncertainty regarding the future of one former National League Most Valuable Player. Just before MLB locked its players out this week, there were a frenzy of free agent signings, which was no surprise. Teams wanted to lock up certain players before a long winter of uncertainty took place. Most of the notable names were quickly swept off the market, including Max Scherzer (Mets) and Javier Baez (Tigers). But the most notable name for Atlanta Braves fans remained unsigned, adding to the likelihood that a Braves' extension is not guaranteed.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO