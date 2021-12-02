Sub-10 nm precision engineering of solid-state defects via nanoscale aperture array mask

Yongliang Chen, Chi Li, Tieshan Yang, Evgeny A. Ekimov, Carlo Bradac, Milos Toth, Igor Aharonovich, Toan Trong Tran. All optical nanothermometry has become a powerful, noninvasive tool for measuring nanoscale temperatures in applications ranging from medicine to nanooptics and solid-state nanodevices. The key features of any candidate nanothermometer are sensitivity and resolution. Here, we demonstrate a real time, diamond based nanothermometry technique with sensitivity and resolution much larger than those of any existing all optical method. The distinct performance of our approach stems from two factors. First, temperature sensors nanodiamonds cohosting two Group IV colour centers engineered to emit spectrally separated Stokes and AntiStokes fluorescence signals under excitation by a single laser source. Second, a parallel detection scheme based on filtering optics and high sensitivity photon counters for fast readout. We demonstrate the performance of our method by monitoring temporal changes in the local temperature of a microcircuit and a MoTe2 field effect transistor. Our work lays the foundation for time resolved temperature monitoring and mapping of micro, nanoscale devices such as microfluidic channels, nanophotonic circuits, and nanoelectronic devices, as well as complex biological environments such as tissues and cells.
