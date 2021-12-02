ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

Heisenberg representation of nonthermal ultrafast laser excitation of magnetic precessions

By Daria Popova-Gorelova, Andreas Bringer, Stefan Blügel
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

We derive the Heisenberg representation of the ultrafast inverse Faraday effect that provides the time evolution of magnetic vectors of a magnetic system during its interaction with a laser pulse. We obtain a time-dependent effective magnetic operator acting in the Hilbert space of the total angular momentum that describes a process...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

On tempered representations

Let $G$ be a unimodular locally compact group. We define a property of irreducible unitary $G$-representations $V$ which we call c-temperedness, and which for the trivial $V$ boils down to Følner's condition (equivalent to the trivial $V$ being tempered, i.e. to $G$ being amenable). The property of c-temperedness is a-priori stronger than the property of temperedness.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Skyrmions in synthetic antiferromagnets and their nucleation via electrical current and ultrafast laser illumination

Roméo Juge, Naveen Sisodia, Joseba Urrestarazu Larrañaga, Qiang Zhang, Van Tuong Pham, Kumari Gaurav Rana, Brice Sarpi, Nicolas Mille, Stefan Stanescu, Rachid Belkhou, Mohamad-Assaad Mawass, Nina Novakovic-Marinkovic, Florian Kronast, Markus Weigand, Joachim Gräfe, Sebastian Wintz, Simone Finizio, Jörg Raabe, Lucia Aballe, Michael Foerster, Mohamed Belmeguenai, Liliana Buda-Prejbeanu, Justin M. Shaw, Hans T. Nembach, Laurent Ranno, Gilles Gaudin, Olivier Boulle.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Excited State Spectroscopy of Boron Vacancy Defects in Hexagonal Boron Nitride using Time-Resolved Optically Detected Magnetic Resonance

Simon Baber, Ralph N. E. Malein, Prince Khatri, Paul S. Keatley, Shi Guo, Freddie Withers, Andrew J. Ramsay, Isaac J. Luxmoore. We report optically detected magnetic resonance (ODMR) measurements of an ensemble of spin-1 negatively charged boron vacancies in hexagonal boron nitride. The photoluminescence decay rates are spin-dependent, with inter-system crossing rates of $1.02~\mathrm{ns^{-1}}$ and $2.03~\mathrm{ns^{-1}}$ for the $m_s=0$ and $m_s=\pm 1$ states, respectively. Time-gating the photoluminescence enhances the ODMR contrast by discriminating between different decay rates. This is particularly effective for detecting the spin of the optically excited state, where a zero-field splitting of $\vert D_{ES}\vert=2.09~\mathrm{GHz}$ is measured. The magnetic field dependence of the time-gated photoluminescence exhibits dips corresponding to the Ground (GSLAC) and excited-state (ESLAC) anti-crossings. Additional dips corresponding to anti-crossings with nearby spin-1/2 parasitic impurities are also observed. The ESLAC dip is sensitive to the angle of the external magnetic field. Comparison to a model suggests that the anti-crossings are mediated by the interaction with nuclear spins, and allow an estimate of the ratio of the spin-dependent relaxation rates from the singlet back into the triplet ground state of $\kappa_0/\kappa_1=0.34$. This work provides important spectroscopic signatures of the boron vacancy, and information on the spin pumping and read-out dynamics.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

The role of q-spin singlet pairs of physical spins in the dynamical properties of the spin-1/2 Heisenberg-Ising XXZ chain

Dynamical correlation functions contain important physical information on correlated spin models. Here a dynamical theory suitable suitable to the isotropic spin-1/2 Heisenberg chain in a longitudinal magnetic field is extended to anisotropy larger than one . The aim of this paper is the study of the line shape of the spin dynamical structure factor components +-, -+ and zz of the spin-1/2 Heisenberg-Ising chain in a longitudinal magnetic field near their sharp peaks. To reach that goal, the nature of the specific type of elementary magnetic configurations both unbound and associated with real Bethe-ansatz rapidities and bound and described by complex Bethe strings is clarified: They are singlet q-spin pairs of physical spins 1/2. We derive analytical expressions for the line shapes of dynamical structure factor components +-, -+ and zz valid in the vicinity of lines of sharp peaks. Those are mostly located at and just above lower thresholds of continua associated with both real-rapidity states with only unbound q-spin singlet pairs and states with real and complex rapidities populated by such unbound pairs and a single 2-string or a single 3-string. The latter contain 2 and 3 bound q-spin singlet pairs, respectively. Our results provide physically interesting and important information on the microscopic processes that determine the dynamical properties of the non-perturbative spin-1/2 Heisenberg-Ising chain in a longitudinal magnetic field.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Faraday
Person
Hilbert
Person
Heisenberg
arxiv.org

Quantum Regression theorem for multi-time correlators : A detailed analysis in the Heisenberg Picture

Quantum regression theorem is a very useful result in open quantum system and extensively used for computing multi-point correlation functions. Traditionally it is derived for two-time correlators in the Markovian limit employing the Schrödinger picture. In this paper we make use of the Heisenberg picture to derive quantum regression theorems for multi-time correlation functions which in the special limit reduce to the well known two-time regression theorem. For multi-time correlation function we find that the regression theorem takes the same form as it takes for two-time correlation function with a mild restriction that one of the times should be greater than all the other time variables. Interestingly, the Heisenberg picture also allows us to derive analogue of regression theorem for out-of-time-ordered correlators (OTOCs). We further extend our study for the case of non-Markovian dynamics and report the modifications to the standard quantum regression theorem. We illustrate all of the above results using the paradigmatic dissipative spin-boson model.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Weyl fermions promote collective magnetism

The polar magnetic semimetal NdAlSi hosts Weyl fermions that promote helical magnetism, and defines a roadmap for future work on correlated topological matter. Relativistic fermions, that is, charge-carrying excitations in solids that may be accelerated at exceedingly low energy cost, are central to the current push for advanced materials with optical, electronic and spintronic functionalities. These fermions are characterized by strong spin"“momentum locking, where the fermion's direction of motion is tied to the orientation of its quantum-mechanical spin. Phenomena resulting from such entanglement of momentum and spin have been studied extensively in topological insulators and topological Weyl semimetals over the past decade or so1.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Subgraph Contrastive Link Representation Learning

Graph representation learning (GRL) has emerged as a powerful technique for solving graph analytics tasks. It can effectively convert discrete graph data into a low-dimensional space where the graph structural information and graph properties are maximumly preserved. While there is rich literature on node and whole-graph representation learning, GRL for link is relatively less studied and less understood. One common practice in previous works is to generate link representations by directly aggregating the representations of their incident nodes, which is not capable of capturing effective link features. Moreover, common GRL methods usually rely on full-graph training, suffering from poor scalability and high resource consumption on large-scale graphs. In this paper, we design Subgraph Contrastive Link Representation Learning (SCLRL) -- a self-supervised link embedding framework, which utilizes the strong correlation between central links and their neighborhood subgraphs to characterize links. We extract the "link-centric induced subgraphs" as input, with a subgraph-level contrastive discrimination as pretext task, to learn the intrinsic and structural link features via subgraph mini-batch training. Extensive experiments conducted on five datasets demonstrate that SCLRL has significant performance advantages in link representation learning on benchmark datasets and prominent efficiency advantages in terms of training speed and memory consumption on large-scale graphs, when compared with existing link representation learning methods.
COMPUTERS
nanowerk.com

Scientists reveal ultrafast exciton dissociation mechanism in 2D perovskites

(Nanowerk News) A research group led by Prof. JIN Shengye from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences revealed an ultrafast and high-yield polaronic exciton dissociation mechanism in two-dimensional (2D) perovskites. This study was published in Journal of the American Chemical Society ("Ultrafast and...
CHEMISTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magnetic Moment#Magnetization Dynamics#Electronic System#Phys#Quantum Physics
arxiv.org

Recent advances in branching problems of representations

How does an irreducible representation of a group behave when restricted to a subgroup? This is part of branching problems, which are one of the fundamental problems in representation theory, and also interact naturally with other fields of mathematics. This expository paper is an up-to-date account on some new directions...
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

A Differential Representation of Cosmological Wavefunctions

Our understanding of quantum field theory rests largely on explicit and controlled calculations in perturbation theory. Because of this, much recent effort has been devoted to improve our grasp of perturbative techniques on cosmological spacetimes. While scattering amplitudes in flat space at tree level are obtained from simple algebraic operations, things are harder for cosmological observables. Indeed, computing cosmological correlation functions or the associated wavefunction coefficients requires evaluating a growing number of nested time integrals already at tree level, which is computationally challenging. Here, we present a new "differential" representation of the cosmological wavefunction in de Sitter spacetime that obviates this problem for a large class of phenomenologically relevant theories. Given any tree-level Feynman-Witten diagram, we give simple algebraic rules to write down a seed function and a differential operator that transforms it into the desired wavefunction coefficient for any scale-invariant, parity-invariant theory of massless scalars and gravitons with general boost-breaking interactions. In particular, this applies to large classes of phenomenologically relevant theories such as those described by the effective field theory of inflation or solid inflation. Trading nested bulk time integrals for derivatives on boundary kinematical data provides a great computational advantage, especially for processes involving many vertices.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Magnetic monopole dominance for the Wilson loops in higher representations

The dual superconductor picture is one of the most promising scenarios for quark confinement. To investigate this picture in a gauge-invariant manner, we have proposed a new formulation of Yang-Mills theory, named the decomposition method, on the lattice. The so-called restricted field obtained from the gauge-covariant decomposition plays the dominant role in quark confinement. It has been known by preceding works that the restricted-field dominance is not observed for the Wilson loop in higher representations if the restricted part of the Wilson loop is obtained by adopting the Abelian projection or the field decomposition naively in the same way as done in the fundamental representation. Recently, through the non-Abelian Stokes theorem (NAST) for the Wilson loop operator, we have proposed suitable gauge-invariant operators constructed from the restricted field to reproduce the correct behavior of the original Wilson loop averages for higher representations. We have demonstrated the numerical evidence for the restricted-field dominance in the string tension.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Ultrafast multi-photon excitation of ScVO$_4$:Bi$^{3+}$ for luminescence thermometry

We demonstrate a multi-photon excitation (MPE) scheme for luminescence thermometry using ScVO$_4$:Bi$^{3+}$. MPE is performed using a 37 fs Ti:Sapphire laser pulse centred at 800 nm. Log-log plots of the phosphorescence intensity versus excitation power show that the 800 nm MPE of ScVO$_4$:Bi$^{3+}$ involves a 2- and 3-photon absorption process in comparison to a single-photon excitation (SPE) process at 266 nm and 400 nm. Spectroscopic investigation shows that with the 800 nm MPE and 266 nm SPE schemes, the emission spectra of ScVO$_4$:Bi$^{3+}$ are similarly characterized by emissions of the VO$_4^{3-}$ groups and Bi$^{3+}$. The MPE is advantageous to suppress fluorescence which interfere with the phosphorescence signal. We demonstrate this aspect for a ScVO$_4$:Bi$^{3+}$ coating applied on an alumina substrate. The luminescence lifetime is calibrated with temperature over 294-334 K; the MPE scheme has an equally impressive temperature sensitivity (3.4-1.7% / K) and precision (0.2-0.7K) compared to the SPE schemes. The MPE scheme can be applied to a variety of phosphors and is valuable for precise temperature measurements even in applications where isolating interfering background emissions is challenging.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Physics
arxiv.org

Ultrafast tunable lasers using lithium niobate integrated photonics

Viacheslav Snigirev, Annina Riedhauser, Grigory Lihachev, Johann Riemensberger, Rui Ning Wang, Charles Moehl, Mikhail Churaev, Anat Siddharth, Guanhao Huang, Youri Popoff, Ute Drechsler, Daniele Caimi, Simon Hoenl, Junqiu Liu, Paul Seidler, Tobias J. Kippenberg. Recent advances in the processing of thin-film LNOI have enabled low-loss photonic integrated circuits, modulators with...
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Magnetism-induced topological transition in EuAs

The nature of the interaction between magnetism and topology in magnetic topological semimetals remains mysterious, but may be expected to lead to a variety of novel physics. We systematically studied the magnetic semimetal EuAs3, demonstrating a magnetism-induced topological transition from a topological nodal-line semimetal in the paramagnetic or the spin-polarized state to a topological massive Dirac metal in the antiferromagnetic ground state at low temperature. The topological nature in the antiferromagnetic state and the spin-polarized state has been verified by electrical transport measurements. An unsaturated and extremely large magnetoresistance of ~2"‰Ã—"‰105% at 1.8"‰K and 28.3"‰T is observed. In the paramagnetic states, the topological nodal-line structure at the Y point is proven by angle-resolved photoemission spectroscopy. Moreover, a temperature-induced Lifshitz transition accompanied by the emergence of a new band below 3"‰K is revealed. These results indicate that magnetic EuAs3 provides a rich platform to explore exotic physics arising from the interaction of magnetism with topology.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Ultrafast laser interaction with transparent multi-layer SiO2/Si3N4 films

R. Ricca (1), V. Boureau (2), Y. Bellouard (1) ((1) Galatea Laboratory, IMT/STI, Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL), Neuchâtel, Switzerland, (2) Interdisciplinary Centre for Electron Microscopy, École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL), Lausanne, Switzerland) We investigate the use of ultrafast lasers exposure to induce localized crystallization and elemental redistribution...
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Quantum Critical Magnetic Excitations in Spin-1/2 and Spin-1 Chain Systems

L. S. Wang, Y. Xu, Y. Y. Huang, J. M. Ni, C. C. Zhao, Y. F. Dai, B. Y. Pan, X. C. Hong, P. Chauhan, S. M. Koohpayeh, N. P. Armitage, S. Y. Li. The study of CoNb$_2$O$_6$ sits at the confluence of simplicity and complexity: on one hand, the model for Ising chains -- the building blocks of CoNb$_2$O$_6$ -- in a transverse field, can be exactly solved and, thus, serves as an archetype of quantum criticality; on the other hand, the weak but nonzero interchain coupling adds geometric frustration to the stage, substantially complicating the phase diagram. Here we utilize low-temperature specific heat and thermal conductivity measurements to study the low-lying magnetic excitations in CoNb$_2$O$_6$ and its spin-1 analogue NiNb$_2$O$_6$. The thermal conductivity is found to be suppressed around the quantum critical point, where the specific heat is enhanced due to gapless magnetic excitations, pointing to the localized nature of the latter. These results highlight the predominant role of frustration in determining the quantum critical magnetic excitations of spin chains, which may furthermore underlie the remarkable similarities between the phenomenology of these spin-1/2 and spin-1 systems.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

CDGNet: A Cross-Time Dynamic Graph-based Deep Learning Model for Traffic Forecasting

Traffic forecasting is important in intelligent transportation systems of webs and beneficial to traffic safety, yet is very challenging because of the complex and dynamic spatio-temporal dependencies in real-world traffic systems. Prior methods use the pre-defined or learnable static graph to extract spatial correlations. However, the static graph-based methods fail to mine the evolution of the traffic network. Researchers subsequently generate the dynamic graph for each time slice to reflect the changes of spatial correlations, but they follow the paradigm of independently modeling spatio-temporal dependencies, ignoring the cross-time spatial influence. In this paper, we propose a novel cross-time dynamic graph-based deep learning model, named CDGNet, for traffic forecasting. The model is able to effectively capture the cross-time spatial dependence between each time slice and its historical time slices by utilizing the cross-time dynamic graph. Meanwhile, we design a gating mechanism to sparse the cross-time dynamic graph, which conforms to the sparse spatial correlations in the real world. Besides, we propose a novel encoder-decoder architecture to incorporate the cross-time dynamic graph-based GCN for multi-step traffic forecasting. Experimental results on three real-world public traffic datasets demonstrate that CDGNet outperforms the state-of-the-art baselines. We additionally provide a qualitative study to analyze the effectiveness of our architecture.
ARCHITECTURE
arxiv.org

Magnetic Energy Conversion in MHD: Curvature Relaxation and Perpendicular Expansion of Magnetic Fields

The mechanisms and pathways of magnetic energy conversion are an important subject for many laboratory, space and astrophysical systems. Here, we present a perspective on magnetic energy conversion in MHD through magnetic field curvature relaxation (CR) and perpendicular expansion (PE) due to magnetic pressure gradients, and quantify their relative importance in two representative cases, namely 3D magnetic reconnection and 3D kink-driven instability in an astrophysical jet. We find that the CR and PE processes have different temporal and spatial evolution in these systems. The relative importance of the two processes tends to reverse as the system enters the nonlinear stage from the instability growth stage. Overall, the two processes make comparable contributions to the magnetic energy conversion with the PE process somewhat stronger than the CR process. We further explore how these energy conversion terms can be related to particle energization in these systems.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Programming Interactions in Magnetic Handshake Materials

The ability to rapidly manufacture building blocks with specific binding interactions is a key aspect of programmable assembly. Recent developments in DNA nanotechnology and colloidal particle synthesis have significantly advanced our ability to create particle sets with programmable interactions, based on DNA or shape complementarity. The increasing miniaturization underlying magnetic storage offers a new path for engineering programmable components for self assembly, by printing magnetic dipole patterns on substrates using nanotechnology. How to efficiently design dipole patterns for programmable assembly remains an open question as the design space is combinatorially large. Here, we present design rules for programming these magnetic interactions. By optimizing the structure of the dipole pattern, we demonstrate that the number of independent building blocks scales super linearly with the number of printed domains. We test these design rules using computational simulations of self assembled blocks, and experimental realizations of the blocks at the mm scale, demonstrating that the designed blocks give high yield assembly. In addition, our design rules indicate that with current printing technology, micron sized magnetic panels could easily achieve hundreds of different building blocks.
CHEMISTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy