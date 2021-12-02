Heisenberg representation of nonthermal ultrafast laser excitation of magnetic precessions

Dynamical correlation functions contain important physical information on correlated spin models. Here a dynamical theory suitable suitable to the isotropic spin-1/2 Heisenberg chain in a longitudinal magnetic field is extended to anisotropy larger than one . The aim of this paper is the study of the line shape of the spin dynamical structure factor components +-, -+ and zz of the spin-1/2 Heisenberg-Ising chain in a longitudinal magnetic field near their sharp peaks. To reach that goal, the nature of the specific type of elementary magnetic configurations both unbound and associated with real Bethe-ansatz rapidities and bound and described by complex Bethe strings is clarified: They are singlet q-spin pairs of physical spins 1/2. We derive analytical expressions for the line shapes of dynamical structure factor components +-, -+ and zz valid in the vicinity of lines of sharp peaks. Those are mostly located at and just above lower thresholds of continua associated with both real-rapidity states with only unbound q-spin singlet pairs and states with real and complex rapidities populated by such unbound pairs and a single 2-string or a single 3-string. The latter contain 2 and 3 bound q-spin singlet pairs, respectively. Our results provide physically interesting and important information on the microscopic processes that determine the dynamical properties of the non-perturbative spin-1/2 Heisenberg-Ising chain in a longitudinal magnetic field.

